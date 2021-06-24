The rapporteur of the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of Covid in the Senate, Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), said this Thursday (June 24, 2021) that the speeches by the Minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, Onyx Lorenzoni, are abominable and coerce witnesses.

“This thing about the secretary general of the Presidency of the Republic is abominable, abominable. No parliamentary commission in the world, no parliament can be exposed to witness coercion, is an obstruction to our duty to investigate. I mean, we’ll summon him immediately, and if he reoffends, we’ll order his arrest”, declared Renan.

The minister stated on Wednesday (June 23) that the Federal Police will open an investigation against deputy Luis Miranda (DEM-DF) and his brother, server Luis Ricardo Fernandes Miranda.

The deputy claims to have alerted President Jair Bolsonaro about irregularities in the negotiations of Covaxin, an Indian vaccine against covid-19.

The minister claims that it is a “slanderous denunciation” and that Miranda “go pay” that is why. According to him, the documentation presented by the deputy would have been tampered with.

“Deputy Luis Miranda, God is watching. But you’re not just going to get along with God, you’re going to get along with us too. You will explain and pay for irresponsibility, bad manners, bad faith, slanderous denunciation and production of false evidence“, said.

Governors find Onyx

The senators from the base of the government at the CPI Jorginho Mello (PL-SC) and Marcos Rogério (DEM-RO) met with the minister of the General Secretariat this Thursday morning (June 24).

According to them, the conversation was to gather information to be presented to the CPI. According to the senators, President Jair Bolsonaro would have asked the then health minister Eduardo Pazuello to investigate the case involving Covaxin. Nothing wrong was found according to the senator.

Senator Marcos Rogério declared that the accusations against the Ministry of Health hinder the performance of technicians during the pandemic. It would leave servers insecure with the possibility of being accused of wrongdoing.

