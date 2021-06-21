The rapporteur of the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) of Covid in the Senate, Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), said this Sunday, 20, that it would be a “brutal error” to paralyze the investigation during the recess of the House. The senator said he believes that the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), will not make “an absurd decision like this”.

“It would be a brutal mistake, it is not common to interrupt an investigation process, especially given the seriousness of this process, of this Parliamentary Inquiry Commission”, said Renan in an interview this Sunday night to GloboNews. “More than that, I think the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry should rise up.”

The Congress suspends its activities between the 18th and 31st of July and from the 23rd of December to the 1st of February. For the July recess, Congress must approve the Budget Guidelines Bill (PLDO).

Renan Calheiros declared that “no one will willingly accept a stoppage” in the work. “This will have a direct impact on the conclusion of our work within the deadline of the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission”, he said.

The CPI has a term of 90 days. “We are going to empty an investigation that is going very well”, he reinforced.

The rapporteur said that “all the theses of the investigation” have been proven so far. “We have already proven the functioning, the existence of the parallel office, of the Ministry of Shadows. We proved that the government did not want to buy vaccines, that the President of the Republic still does not believe in the effectiveness of these vaccines and defends natural immunization”, he said. “We are now going, after being equipped by the participation of people from the Court of Auditors, the Federal Revenue and even the Federal Police, which will be defined during this week, to get into the issue of resources, to follow the money, if there was any deviations, if there were no deviations”, he added.

In addition, Renan repeated that the CPI is analyzing whether it can investigate President Jair Bolsonaro. “We are studying whether we are going to be able to listen to the President of the Republic. There is a doubt whether this hearing can be done in writing, as the President of the Republic can respond in writing in court to some of the inquiries made to them. If we can hear it, we’ll hear it.”

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach