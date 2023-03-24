When responding to the senator, the president of the Chamber says that freedom of expression allows “even fools to speak out”

The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said this Thursday (23.Mar.2023) that Senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) behaves “in a ridiculous, pamphleteering and incendiary way”. The emedebista had said in his Twitter profileon Wednesday (22.mar), which the deputy intended to “tear up the constitution” It is “close the senate”.

Congressmen are political opponents in Alagoas and differ on the return of joint committees for analysis of MPs (provisional measures) in Congress.

“The good thing about freedom of expression is that it allows even fools to express themselves, although in general they behave in a ridiculous, pamphleteer and incendiary way. For people like that, the best would be the chair of the psychoanalyst, not the parliament, because it does not contribute anything to democracy”, said Lira when answering Calheiros on twitter.

Renan Calheiros presented on Wednesday (22.Mar) a point of order for the immediate return of the joint committees. This Thursday, the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), decided to install collegiate bodies, even without the approval of the Chamber.

Earlier this 5th, Lira mocked the protagonism of Calheiros and Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP) in the Senate. He stated that the House cannot be hostage to the regional policy of Alagoas and Amapá and said that there is “some dificulties” to understand who “command or direct” the Senate.

The Constitution determines that MPs, when they reach Congress, are analyzed by a joint committee of its own, with deputies and senators. During the pandemic, provisional measures began to be voted on first in the House plenary and then in the Senate.

This took power away from senators, who want the previous system back as soon as possible. Leaders in the House, however, do not want to “relinquish prerogatives”, according to Lira.

In an interview this morning, Lira asked to speak directly with the President of the Senate without the interference of “senators with more radicalism in dealing with this issue”.

“In essence, what there is is not the struggle of the Senate to take the lead –because it will not have that prerogative–, the struggle of some senators is to return to the old practices of including in the text strange matters to the provisional measures sent by the Executive“, he said.