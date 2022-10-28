Decision is made by the TRE of Alagoas; emedebista was punished for not publishing right of reply given to Rodrigo Cunha

The TRE-AL (Regional Electoral Court of Alagoas) fined the senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) this Thursday (27.Oct.2022) in R$ 700 thousand and suspended the profile of the emedebista on Instagram until October 31.

The punishment was defined because Renan did not publish on the social network a right of reply given by the Alagoas TRE to Rodrigo Cunha, União Brasil’s candidate for the state government. According to the court, the emedebista “instilled” at “Electorate Mind” that wedge is “inefficient and dishonest”.

Judge Felini de Oliveira Wanderley, rapporteur of the case, was followed by the other 6 members of the Collegiate. According to him, “there is an undoubted and repeated failure to comply with a judicial decision”which would justify the amount of the fine.

“This whole picture of recalcitrance in complying with a judicial decision duly substantiated and rendered by a competent judge deserves the disallowance of this Court, as it is a conduct incompatible with the republican postulate”, said the rapporteur. Here’s the intact of the vote (97 KB).

In a decision of September 26, the judge granted the right of reply. On October 18, it determined the temporary suspension of Renan’s profile for non-compliance. Shortly afterwards, on October 22, he ordered the suspension again.

As the right of reply was not published, the magistrate determined on Wednesday (Oct. 26) that Instagram itself publish Cunha’s defense. It also set a fine of BRL 500,000, now increased to BRL 700,000.

Rodrigo Cunha is supported by the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) The congressman also opposes Paulo Dantas (MDB), candidate for the government of Alagoas supported by Renan Calheiros. Dantas received 46.64% of the votes in the 1st round. Cunha had 26.79%.

Lira commented condemnation on his Twitter profile. “Justice unanimously condemned Renan Calheiros for the practice of fake news. Until the election, Renan’s Instagram account will be offline and the TRE still imposed a fine of 700 thousand reais on him. This Renan Fake News is really a convict”he wrote.

In a note sent to Power 360, Senator Renan Calheiros stated that he did not publish lies about Cunha. He also said to consider “unfortunate” that the Court has ordered the suspension of his profile.

“I was not offensive and I did not publish lies. Everything that was written resulted from notorious facts, reported and proven. It is regrettable that the magistrate took my Instagram offline for the third time and fined me several times, including reiterating the hypothesis that I had lied and, therefore, suppressing the defense instances and replacing Lira e Cunha as if he were a party to the process. Such an attitude, in theory, could be characterized as electoral harassment, with the aggravating factor for setting a daily fine of 700 thousand reais”said.