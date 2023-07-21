In a meeting this 6th (July 21), the Minister of Transport presented a project outline to Lula; idea pleased the president

The Minister of Transport, Renan Filho (MDB), presented this Friday (July 21, 2023) the outline of a national railway project to the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). To the Power360the emedebista said that the idea pleased the Chief Executive and the project will be structured throughout the year.

Renan Filho and Lula met this Friday morning at the Planalto Palace to talk about the actions of the Ministry of Transport in the 1st half of 2023 and the expectations for the announcement of the new PAC (Growth Acceleration Program). As anticipated by Power360the ministry’s portfolio of works will represent R$ 68 billion in investments over the next 4 years through the program.

The amount for the ministry can increase and reach up to R$ 80 billion in the same period, depending on how the new fiscal framework is approved by Congress. The PAC itself, which should be announced in August, depends on this approval to be officially launched.

According to Renan Filho, there were no conversations about which works will be included in the PAC. So far, the only project already announced by the government in the composition of the program is the expansion of Fiol (West-East Integration Railway), which will connect the future Port of Ilhéus (on the coast of Bahia) to the municipality of Figueirópolis (TO).