The Minister of Transport, Renan Filho, said this Tuesday (3.Jan.2023) that he is preparing an action plan for the Ministry of Transport for the first 100 days of government. One of the objectives will be to expand the railway network to relieve the road matrix.

“We will seek to expand the participation of railroads in our transport matrix, joining forces with the private sector to make authorizations a reality, and complete the public works that will drain our harvest still in this government. With the aim of bringing more safety to drivers and their families, we are going to increasingly take the heavy load off the highways and transfer it to the rails”, said the minister.

Here's the full from the inauguration speech of the Minister of Transport, Renan Filho.

Present at the ceremony were former President of the Republic José Sarney; Marcelo Sampaio, former Minister of Infrastructure; Bruno Dantas, President of the TCU (Union Court of Auditors); senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL); and Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), leader of the government in the Senate. In addition to these politicians, the following were also present:

Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) – Minister of Planning;

Aloízio Mercadante – appointed to the presidency of the BNDES;

Randolph Rodrigues (Rede-AP) – senator and government leader in Congress;

Dário Berger (PSB-SC) – senator;

Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI) – senator;

Hildo Rocha (MDB-MA) – congressman;

Baleia Rossi (MDB-SP) – MDB deputy and president;

Vital do Rêgo – Minister of the TCU; and

Romero Jucá – former senator.

The Minister of Transport also said that investment in railroads will help to solve another problem that the portfolio faces: the budget for investment in highways. According to Filho, the expansion of the rails will relieve the burden on the highways, which, consequently, will need less investment.

“The way to solve the problem, we all know, is to expand the railway network. We have a privileged topography. We are lucky that nature has given us, and we need to take advantage of it. And, the 1st step has already been taken: we created, by means of a presidential decree, a secretariat to deal exclusively with railways in this Ministry”, said Ronan.

Renan Filho also took advantage of his inauguration speech to criticize Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Without mentioning the former president, the Minister of Transport said that Marcelo Sampaio, former Minister of Infrastructure, “leaves office in a dignified manner. While others left the country in order not to pass the”, said Renan, who, despite praising Sampaio, left the former minister standing during the entire inauguration ceremony.



Bernardo Gonzaga/Poder360 From left to right: Marcelo Sampaio (standing); Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP); Jaques Wagner (PT-BA); Simone Tebet (MDB-MS); Bruno Dantas; José Sarney; Renan Filho; Renata Calheiros

WHO IS RENAN FILHO

Renan is an economist from UnB (University of Brasilia). He governed Alagoas for 2 terms (2015-2022). Previously, he had been mayor of Murici (2005-2010) and federal deputy (2011-2015) for the state. He was elected senator with 56.92% of the valid votes. He is the eldest son of the former Senate President. Renan Calheiros (MDB).

Renan Filho was the favorite name to be nominated by the MDB bench in the Senate to compose the Lula government. He had told PT emissaries that Planning would match his management profile in Alagoas, but that the nomination would be up to the party, which wanted to control the Ministry of Mines and Energy. In the end, he stayed with Transport.

He sponsored the governor-elect Paulo Dantas (MDB) in the dispute for Alagoas this year. Dantas had been indirectly elected to a buffer term in the government of Alagoas, in May 2022. The election was carried out by the State Legislative Assembly.

In October, Dantas won the dispute against Rodrigo Cunha in the 2nd round, despite having been removed from office by the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) on suspicion of “cracked” while he was a state representative.