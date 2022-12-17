The President-elect’s team, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), recently probed the former governor of Alagoas and elected senator Renan Filho (MDB) to take over the Ministry of Planning, which will be recreated from the slicing of the current Ministry of Economy.

Renan Filho is the favorite name to be nominated by the MDB bench in the Senate to compose Lula’s government. He told the PT emissaries that Planning matches his profile of government in Alagoas, but the nomination would be up to the party, which wants to stay with the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

The ministries of Cities and National Integration, arising from the future dismemberment of Regional Development, and that of Health also please the MDB, which wants a ministry “finalistic” –that is, with budget and function to deliver works or achievements that serve as a political showcase.

Despite the survey by Renan Filho, the MDB of the Senate has not yet been asked to indicate a name for the Esplanada. Everyone awaits the word from Lula, who defined this Saturday (17.Dec.2022) that he will have 37 ministries, but did not announce new names.

The space that the senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) would occupy the Esplanada lulista. Behind the scenes, she has been saying that Social Development is the only ministry she fits into that hasn’t been offered to others.

There is also the claim of the MDB of the Chamber for the power to indicate a name to assume a ministry.

roof hole PEC

The demand for space in Lula’s 3rd government opposes parties and regional opponents and directly influences the vote on the ceiling-breaking PEC in the Chamber, scheduled for next Tuesday (Dec.20).

As shown the Power360the leader of União Brasil in the Chamber and rapporteur of the PEC, Elmar Nascimento (BA), hoped to take over the Ministry of Mines and Energy. It is demand of your caption. This Saturday, the deputy met with Lula in Brasília.

The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) – Rival of Renan Filho and his father, senator Renan Calheirosin Alagoas and Brasília–, he wanted Nascimento, his ally, to take over Saúde.

Lira negotiated directly with Lula an agreement to get the approval of the PEC in exchange for support to be reappointed to the presidency of the Chamber. But he started to hear from some allies that, if he insists on handing everything over to the PT, he may have his re-election threatened.

Now, the demand for space in the government puts on the political board the possibility of adhesion of part of the PP bench to Lula’s base in the Chamber.

Centrão leaders want the president-elect to announce the choice of ministers from their parties before the vote on the PEC pierce-ceiling, as a way to guarantee the necessary support – the proposal needs at least 308 of the 513 votes in 2 rounds of voting .

Allies from Lula’s hard core insist, however, that the Chamber should approve the PEC by “concern for those most in need in Brazil”, and not as a result of political negotiation.

🇧🇷The president has been emphatic that he doesn’t want to mix the two things up – the House vote with the cabinet choice.”, declared this Saturday the governor of Bahia and future chief minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa (PT).