The Minister of Transport, Renan Filho, shared a video on his Instagram profile playing the tambourine and samba on Saturday (Dec 9, 2023). The publication took place 1 day before the collapse of Braskem mine 18, in Maceió. The damage to the soil in the city's neighborhoods and the imminent collapse of the region has been monitored by the capital's Civil Defense for around 10 days. On December 1st, the federal government declared an emergency in the state capital due to the situation.

In images shared by the former governor of Alagoas and senator elected by the state in 2022, it is possible to see that the minister was at a party. Before, he shared records of a football match. On Sunday afternoon (10.10), the minister excluded from his stories the videos in which he appeared dancing samba. The publications of the tool Instagram They are automatically deleted after 24 hours, however, in the case of Renan Filho, the publication disappeared from his profile with 5 hours left before the deadline expired. The photos posted on the same date remain active until the publication of this text.

One day before the federal government declared an emergency in the capital, the minister went to Maceió with a team of technicians to monitor the imminent risk of collapse of the mine located in the Mundaú lagoon region, in the Mutange neighborhood. He also pushed for the installation of Braskem's CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) in the Senate to investigate the crisis caused by the company. The request to open the commission was filed by his father, Senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL). The CPI will be installed on Tuesday (Dec 12).

Second Renan Filho, the mayor of Maceió, João Henrique Caldas (PL), “spend your life trying to outsource your responsibility” It is “Tries to divert people’s attention” not to explain why “he made a billion-dollar deal that is harmful to the population.”

In total, the environmental disaster affected approximately 55,000 people – who were relocated – and 14,000 properties, all unoccupied. The disaster in the capital of Alagoas was caused by the exploration of rock salt in underground deposits, over decades, by Braskem. Rock salt is a type of salt used in the chemical industry.

BRASKEM MINE BREAKS

Maceió Civil Defense reported at 2:37 pm this Sunday (Dec 10, 2023) that mine 18 ruptured. According to the agency, the rupture occurred at around 1:15 pm, in Lagoa Mundaú. The entire region is unoccupied and there is no risk to the population, according to Civil Defense. Here's the complete from the statement from Maceió City Hall (PDF – 4 MB).

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

On December 1st, the federal government declared an emergency in the city of Maceió due to the sinking of the ground in neighborhoods of the city. In total, the environmental disaster affected approximately 55,000 people – who were relocated – and 14,000 properties, all unoccupied.

Sinking and the appearance of cracks in the ground were recorded in 5 neighborhoods in the capital of Alagoas: Pinheiro, Mutange, Bebedouro, Bom Parto and Farol.

The problem, however, is not recent. In March 2018, residents of the Pinheiro neighborhood reported tremors and cracks in the ground. The same reports were repeated in 4 other neighborhoods in the capital of Alagoas.

Since 1976, the company has operated in the region with authorization from the public authorities. In total, Braskem drilled 35 wells near the Mundaú lagoon, but only 4 were in operation in 2018.

Based on the reports, 54 specialists from the SGB (Brazilian Geological Survey) carried out technical studies in the region. After 1 year, in 2019, it was concluded that the cracks and tremors were related to the extraction of minerals carried out by Braskem. The environmental licenses were suspended and, in November 2019, the company announced the closure of activities at the site. From this, the wells were blocked and the residents of the region were relocated through the “Financial Compensation Program”signed between Braskem and public bodies.

On July 20, 2023, the company signed an agreement with the city hall of the city of Alagoas that guaranteed the city compensation of R$1.7 billion. According to a note released by the city hall at the time, the resources would be allocated to carrying out structural works and the creation of the FAM (Residents Support Fund). Here's the complete of the agreement (PDF – 2 MB).

