On Twitter, the senator said that Congress “delivers in advance” the responsibility to oversee the fiscal rebalance

the senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), ally of the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), criticized this Friday (11.Nov.2022) the PEC fura-teto and said that the alliance sewn by the PT government with Centrão, a political group with no ideological character, “terrifies” because it shows disengagement in fiscal policy and unpredictability.

On his Twitter profile, the senator said that, with the measure, Congress “pre-delivery” responsibility for overseeing fiscal rebalancing. still defended “alternative paths” to fulfill Lula’s campaign promises.

Renan, the main articulator of the MDB’s support for Lula, has criticized the new government’s approach to Centrão. On Sunday (6.nov), he told the Power 360that the only argument to keep the PEC hopscotch is to keep the political group in power.

Indirectly, he also criticized the proximity of the new management to the president of the Chamber, the deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL). The two Alagoas are rivals. “Not to mention the election for the presidency of the CD [Câmara dos Deputados] that will prevent the punishment of criminals.”wrote the senator.

The transition team depends on the support of the presidents of the Casa Alta and Baixa, in order to be able to approve the PEC faster. The approval of the project is the most urgent matter for Lula’s political group.

Here are the senator’s posts on Twitter this Friday (11.nov):