MDB chief wants to prove to the transitional government that it would be possible to attract 51 senators and 312 deputies

the senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) wants to prove to the president-elect’s transitional government, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), that it is possible to form a front of 51 senators and 312 deputies without the so-called “center🇧🇷

With the plan, he intends to dissuade Lula from presenting the PEC and barring the reelection of Arthur Lira (PP), its rival in Alagoas, in charge of the Chamber.

To fulfill his campaign promises, such as maintaining the Auxílio Brasil of R$600 and raising the minimum wage above inflation, Lula is studying presenting a Proposal for an Amendment to the Constitution to break the spending ceiling in proportion to the cost of his proposals, which is in the range of R$ 176 billion.

Renan, who presided over the Senate 4 times, told the Power 360 that the need to negotiate the PEC with Lira would give the rival reelection to the Presidency of the Chamber and the preservation of control over the rapporteur’s amendments, whose current format has been called “secret budget🇧🇷

🇧🇷Centrão sells the idea that no one can replace it”, declared.

The reaction of the MDB chief was to outline a front that, in addition to congressmen from all parties that supported Lula in the 2022 election campaign, would include União Brasil, MDB, PSD, the PSDB-Cidadania federation and Podemos.

With the help of Covid’s former CPI partner, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), Renan presented the multiparty map to the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), in a meeting at his apartment in Brasília last Wednesday (2.Nov.2022).

If on the one hand it seeks to stop Lira’s reelection, the plan contemplates the reappointment of Pacheco to the command of the Senate.

On Tuesday (Nov 8), Renan also talked about the front with MDB leaders in the Chamber, Isnaldo Bulhões (AL), and in the Senate, Eduardo Braga (AM). This Wednesday (Nov 9), he extends the dialogue to some leaders of União Brasil.

One of the first steps towards articulating the front would be the formation of a party bloc between União Brasil and the MDB. It would have 20 senators and 101 deputies.

From now until February 2023, when elections for the presidencies of the Houses of Congress are held, negotiations between party leaders will become increasingly intense.

as showed the Power 360Lira tries to articulate a “block” supporter of 301 deputies to guarantee his reelection and predominance over the main committees of the Chamber.

Renan admits that there would be dissent in his map of 51 senators and 312 deputies, but says they would also happen in Lira’s ranks.

In addition to the front to give Lula governability in Congress, Renan defends “alternative paths” to make the PT’s campaign promises viable, including a consultation with the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) about paying the measures with the opening of extraordinary credit via provisional measure.

Listening to the Court of Auditors would give, according to the emedebista, the “support” so that Lula would not risk suffering the same type of accountability as the former president Dilma Rousseff (PT). It was a TCU opinion on the “fiscal pedaling” that started the political process that culminated in his impeachment.