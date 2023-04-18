Senator pointed out the relationship between Moro and Malucelli and said that Justice should not be manipulated by personal interests

the senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) filed this Monday (17.Apr.2023) a disciplinary complaint with the CNJ (National Council of Justice) asking for the removal of the judge Marcelo Malucelliof the TRF-4 (Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region).

“Justice cannot be manipulated in the name of personal interests”wrote the senator in social networks.

Malucelli was responsible for restoring the arrest of lawyer Rodrigo Tacla Duran, defendant in one of the Lava Jato Operation processes, accused of operating Odebrecht’s illicit money abroad.

Duran stated in hearings that people close to the senator and former Lava Jato judge Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) tried to extort him.

Marcelo Malucelli’s son, João Malucelli, is Moro’s partner at the Wolff & Moro office and boyfriend of the former judge’s eldest daughter, Julia Moro.

Also on this Monday, the CNJ opened a process to determine whether the judge failed to comply with the decision of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) that suspended the investigation involving Duran.