Senator is on the list of people being monitored by the group; “I will go to court, even in international courts, as an assistant to the prosecution in the scandal,” he said

The senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) stated this Friday (12.Jul.2024) that he will take the case of the “parallel Abin” to the Brazilian Justice and international courts. He is one of those on the list of those spied on by the agency.

“I will go to court, even in international courts, as an assistant to the prosecution in the Abin scandal. The wiretapping at the top of the CPI shows that the investigation may have been hampered by the marginal action of state agencies. New facts for the PGR to reopen parts shelved by Aras”, said the senator on his X profile (ex-Twitter).

A report by the PF (Federal Police), released on Thursday (11.Jul), shows that the “parallel Abin”, a group suspected of using the agency’s structure to spy on political opponents, monitored ministers of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), the then federal deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL) and journalists.

The Federal Police launched the 4th phase of Operation Last Mile. Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, the rapporteur for the case, ordered the arrest of 5 individuals and authorized the search and seizure of 7 others. He removed the confidentiality of the police action.

Senator Renan Calheiros had already compared the “parallel Abin” to the Gestapo, the German secret police that monitored opponents of Nazism: “I regret and repudiate that State structures have been criminally captured to act as political police, with Gestapo methods, a repugnant and endless swamp.”