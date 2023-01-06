The 1st Criminal Court of Brasilia accepted a criminal complaint from the mayor, deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL), against senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL). The emedebista became a defendant for the crimes of slander, injury and defamation by publications made on Twitter against Lira. Here’s the full of the decision (6 KB).

“The complaint complies with the provisions of article 41 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the hypotheses of rejection, provided for in article 395 of the same legal diploma, are not present”wrote Judge Ana Claudia Loiola de Morais Mendes in a decision dated December 16.

Renan’s defense had a period of 10 days to demonstrate. THE Power360 contacted the senator’s office, but did not receive a response until the publication of this text. The space remains open.

Politicians are rivals in Alagoas and have already been involved in a series of clashes. One of them, in April 2022, was related to disagreements on how a new governor should be chosen for a buffer term in Alagoas.

At the time, former governor Renan Filho (MDB-AL) resigned to run for Senate. Already the vice, Luciano Barbosa (MDB-AL), had left 2 years earlier to run for mayor of Arapiraca (AL).

The discussion began after Renan Calheiros celebrated the decision of the TJ-AL (Alagoas Court of Justice) to overturn an injunction that suspended the indirect election for governor and deputy of the state. In post on twitteraccused Lira of trying to strike a blow.

“Barracks, affronts to powers and contempt of court decisions are behaviors of tyrants everywhere. TJ-AL has just incinerated Arthur Lira’s coup to prevent elections for the government of Alagoas in the form of the Constitution“, he wrote.

In answerthe president of the Chamber said that the senator “understand well” of blows. “In Alagoas, he attacks and interferes with the powers that be, disrespects the popular will and wants to make the State the extension of his estate. You won’t make it!“, said.



ANOTHER DISCUSSION

In September 2022, Renan made a post on the social network accusing Lira of buying testimonials against the governor of Alagoas and then candidate for re-election, Paulo Dantas (MDB).

The statement in question was from former deputy Luiz Dantas, father of Paulo Dantas, who published a video stating that his son was involved in cases of corruption in the state. The opponent in the dispute for the government, Rodrigo Cunha (União Brasil-AL), Lira’s ally, used the statements during the electoral propaganda period.

Renan also wrote a post in which he stated that Dantas was ahead of the state’s electoral race even after the alleged purchase of depositions.

Lira reacted to the post saying that the senator was trying “divert attention” himself with the accusations. “The Renan Calheiros went into despair. His candidate for the government of AL was denounced for doing evil by his own father, who accused his son of getting involved with people accustomed to practicing corruption”, published the President of the Chamber.

Following this, Paulo Dantas, Renan’s ally, shared, also on Twitter, a right of reply granted by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). He claimed that the video with his father’s statements was manipulated. “You [Rodrigo Cunha] has no limits to reach power. It’s pitting a father against a son, trying to destroy a family.”said.

Shortly afterwards, Cunha published a new video of former congressman Luiz Dantas confirming his son’s accusations of corruption. “I make this note to clarify my recent statements, transmitted by press vehicles and on social networks. They are true and of my full conscience. They are difficult to give, painful, because they involve my son”he stated at the time.

Paulo Dantas was re-elected to the government of Alagoas in the 2nd round with 52.3% of the valid votes, while Rodrigo Cunha received 47.7%.