Jair Renan Bolsonaro, 4th son of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), made a publication on his social networks mocking the rumor about the supposed romance he had with his former advisor, Diego Pupe. “If one day you see me making out with a male, you can be sure it’s a fight.”, published Renan.

Diego Pupe claims to have had a love affair with Renan. “I had a relationship with Renan, which I haven’t told anyone about yet. I was expecting all this ‘woo’ from the police, but I’ll talk about it soon. I had an intimate, romantic relationship with him,” the advisor told the portal Metropolises.

