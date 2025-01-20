USA is approaching “a golden age.” This is how the 47th president of the country has presented himself, donald trumpwho took office this Monday in a solemn ceremony at the Capitol in Washington. “The United States will once again be respected around the world“, announced the leader, who returns to the White House after four years of his previous mandate.

Trump, who arrives with a host of measures under his arm, warned in this first speech that the country “will be in first place” and that it will make it “bigger, stronger and much more exceptional.” In this sense, the Republican has highlighted that January 20 can be considered “the day of liberation” and has called for turning the page on “establishment corruption that for many years has marked the future of the country.

Trump also recalled the assassination attempt suffered last summer, and pointed out that if he is still alive it is because God has allowed him to “make the United States a great country again, with a historic political turn” that comes with a battery of measures under the arm that were signed this Monday. But,What are these new measures announced? for the tycoon?

“Retake” the Panama Canal

The new president of the United States has promised “retake” control of the Panama Canal. “China is operating the Panama Canal. But we did not give it to China. We gave it to Panama, and we are going to take it back,” he said at his inauguration.

For Trump, Panamanian authorities have broken promises and have allowed China to have control de facto of this strategic infrastructure. “We have been treated very badly for this reckless gift that we never had to give and the promise of Panama has been broken. The purpose of our agreement and the spirit of our treaty has been totally violated. US ships are being overloaded with tariffs and they are not treated fairly,” he said.

The Gulf of America and Mount McKinley

Among the most striking measures announced by Trump is also his intention to rename the “Gulf of Mexico” as the “Gulf of America”. The Republican, who announced that the issue is already being discussed in Congress as a bill from the most conservative faction, framed this measure as one of those that will take the country to that aforementioned “golden era.” “Soon, we are going to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America,” he said.





And it doesn’t stop there. The magnate also wants rename Mount Denali after McKinleywhich was renamed in 2015 by former President Barack Obama. Renaming this mountain is especially important to Trump because it is the highest peak in North America. The federal government officially named it Mount McKinley in 1917 in honor of William McKinley, the Republican president who had been assassinated sixteen years earlier. McKinley has been an inspiration to Trump, both in terms of his tariff policies and his expansion of American territory after the Spanish-American War. For the newly minted president, the name change of the two natural characteristics is for honor “American greatness”.

national emergency

Trump has also not hesitated to once again demonstrate his intention to tackle the problem of illegal immigration. “As commander in chief, I have no greater responsibility than to defend our country from threats and invasions,” he stressed immediately, while criticizing that a Government that has given “unlimited” funding to other countries to defend their borders has not been able to protect his own.

The president indicated that he will declare a national emergency on the southern border, so that US authorities will stop any “illegal entry” and deport “millions of criminal foreigners.” “We are going to establish the ‘stay in Mexico’ policy”he stressed.





Future executive orders include the designation of drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, while at the same time will recover the Foreign Enemies Law of 1798 to pursue the gangs and criminal networks that fuel insecurity in the cities. With it, Trump paves the way to fulfill his electoral promises to carry out the largest deportation campaign of migrants in history and prevent the passage of migrants and asylum seekers on the border with Mexico.

“We will begin the process of returning the millions of criminal aliens back to where they came from,” the Republican said. The Alien Enemies Act allows the Government to expel foreigners without due legal process and was used during the Franklin D. Roosevelt Administration (1933-1945) to create internment camps for citizens of Japanese origin in the US.

Goodbye, again, to the Climate Agreement

As happened in his previous term, Trump also said this Monday that will once again withdraw his country from the Paris Climate Agreementwhich Joe Biden reinstated in the US in 2021. Among his priorities is ending his predecessor’s “climate extremism policies.”

Along these lines, he also added that will declare an energy emergency to promote oil extraction in the country. “I will declare a national energy emergency and we are going to drill, drill, drill,” Trump declared in his speech, in which he said that the United States will once again be a “manufacturing nation” and that it will produce “the most oil and gas of any country.” country of the world.”





“We will lower prices, fill our strategic reserves to the brim, and export American energy around the world. We will be a rich nation again“, he stated. He also promised to eliminate the subsidies that Joe Biden established for the purchase of electric vehicles and, through a statement, the White House announced that the new president will end leasing contracts for large wind farms.

Massive tariffs

In that race to enrich the country, Trump also announced that he will immediately begin the “restructuring of the commercial system to protect American workers and families.” The new leader believes that imposing tariffs on foreign countries to enrich citizens is more appropriate than taxing citizens to enrich other countries.

The president also said he will create a External Revenue Service to collect tariffs, although it is not clear what role it would play, since the US already has a customs service in charge of that work. Thus, the president wants to combat inflation and improve the standard of living of Americans. Trump did not offer specific details about the tariffs, which he had promised to impose of 60% on Chinese imports, 25% on those from Canada and Mexico and between 10% and 20% on products from the rest of the world, including European Union (EU).





Two genders or capital punishment

On the other hand, Trump also stated this Monday that he will make it “official policy” of his new Government to recognize only two gender identities: “male and female”. “This week I will end the government policy of trying to socially incorporate race and gender into all aspects of public and private life. From today onwards it will be the official policy of the United States Government that there are only two,” he promised .

In this way, Trump will cancel parts of an order that former President Biden signed on his first day in office four years ago and could restrict access to gender-affirming health care and sports competitions for some transgender people. Trump thus wants to “forge a color-blind, merit-based society“.





Another of the Republican’s initiatives will be reestablishing capital punishmentlegal at the federal level, for those who commit “heinous crimes against humanity,” such as killing law enforcement officers. This includes murders carried out by migrants. Likewise, it has announced that it will readmit military personnel expelled from the Armed Forces for not being vaccinated against covid-19.