Maxi surgery on a kidney tumor, a 10 kg mass removed

A kidney tumor weighing over 10 kilos was removed at the Belcolle hospital in Viterbo. The exceptional intervention of the team of the urology department of the hospital was carried out by the director of the facility, Antonio Rizzotto, and by the urologists Giulio Baffigo and Alessandro Gentilucci. The surgical operation – we learn from the hospital – proved to be challenging as the mass, extraordinary in size (45 by 35 by 30 centimeters) and weight, over time had occupied the patient’s entire abdominal cavitycompressing the intestine, the aorta, the inferior vena cava and, in general, displacing the organs bordering the kidney affected by the tumor.

The patient’s condition after the operation is good. He himself had recently felt the discomfort that led to the start of the diagnostic process later on (one of its characteristics) it was accompanied, in fact, over time by a progressive adaptation of the organism, without the generation of particular symptoms. The successful outcome of the surgical procedure was also made possible thanks to the multi-professional co-participation which, since 2014, has been guaranteed in Belcolle by the multidisciplinary oncology team, coordinated by Professor Rizzotto.

“From me and the entire strategic management – comments the extraordinary commissioner of the Viterbo Local Health Authority, Egisto Bianconi – appreciation and gratitude to all the professionals involved in carrying out such a complex and particular intervention. Starting from the Belcolle urology team. The professionalism, competence and know-how gained in the field by our structureare evidently determining factors when it comes to ensuring a very high quality health offer and adequately responding to highly complex health needs, as in this specific case”.

