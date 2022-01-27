The painting “The Man of Sorrows”, attributed to Sandro Botticelli, was sold at auction for $45.4 million. Thus, the work of art broke the auction record of the month.

So, the painting went under the hammer with an excess of the estimate (approximate estimate of the cost of the lot by the experts of the auction house – Ed.), which amounted to $ 40 million. Experts note that this was one of the highest results for Renaissance painting.

The painting depicts the full face of the Savior in the crown of thorns. He looks directly at the viewer, and the angels around his head hold the objects of the future crucifixion (cross, spear, ladder), thereby predicting events on Golgotha.

According to the candidate of art criticism, columnist for Izvestia Sergey Uvarov, the result of the auction indicates that the market was wary of the new work.

“A year ago, at the same auction, another thing was sold, attributed to Botticelli’s brush – “Young Man with a Medallion”. But it was bought for $92.2. Based on the larger size of the new lot, it would be logical to expect even better results from it. However, as Izvestia predicted, the record could not be broken. Obviously, the unconvincing provenance of The Man of Sorrows had an effect, he noted.

According to the expert, it is currently almost impossible to prove that this piece of art really belongs to the brush of Botticelli.

“Nevertheless, the market is warmed up, there is money on it, and therefore the lot was still sold in excess of the estimate,” Uvarov added.

On January 21, the press service of the auction house Christie’s announced that the canvas of the Spanish and French artist Pablo Picasso “Open Window”, written in 1929, will be put up for auction on March 1 for the first time. The estimated cost of the canvas is 14-24 billion pounds (approximately 1.4-2.5 billion rubles).