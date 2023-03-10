On March 31, the REN TV channel will hold a tournament as part of the REN TV Fight Club. Super Series. Viewers will be able to watch live four fights according to the rules of boxing.

The main event of the evening will be the confrontation between the Russian mixed style fighter Vyacheslav Datsik, nicknamed Red Tarzan, against the US professional boxer Kevin Johnson. The fight will take place in the format of three rounds of three minutes.

Vyacheslav Datsik is a Russian professional mixed-style fighter, boxer, kickboxer and thai boxer who has repeatedly entered the ring in Fight Club on REN TV.

Kevin Johnson is a US professional boxer with almost 60 fights. His rivals were Tyson Fury, Vitali Klitschko, Andy Ruiz, Anthony Joshua and other world boxing stars.

Also, heavyweight from Pyatigorsk Pavel Shulsky will enter the ring, he will fight with a fighter from Brazil Danilo Suzart. The Russian became the champion of the North Caucasus Federal District in boxing six times, was among the winners of the championships of the Ministry of Internal Affairs three times, and fulfilled the standard for master of sports. He continued his career as a coach and entered the pop MMA leagues.

Danilo Suzart began his professional career in 2018 and has so far had six fights, winning five of them.

REN TV will also show the fight of Artem Suslenkov with Ebenezer Tete and Nikolai Danilov against Evgeny Orlov.

Suslenkov is a master of sports of Russia of international class, champion of the World Military Games (2019), champion of Russia (2016), bronze medalist of the Russian Championship (2015), bronze medalist of the Russian Team Cup (2021). In the professional ring, he fought eight fights that ended in victory.

The Ghanaian athlete Ebenezer Tette has been fighting as a professional athlete for 10 years. He played 21 fights, of which he lost only one.

Danilov is a world champion in universal combat, a master of sports in Greco-Roman wrestling, a professional MMA fighter and an undefeated star of the Battle for Hype tournaments. Orlov, nicknamed the Hell Molecule, is one of the K-1 veterans. He has more than 100 fights to his credit. He was the only one who was able to knock out Vyacheslav Datsik.

The most “heavy” tournament within the REN TV Fight Club Super Series can be watched on March 31 at 23:00 live on the channel. The fights will take place in Moscow, at the Dynamo Volleyball Arena. The event is scheduled to start at 19:00.

In 2022, the REN TV channel, as part of the REN TV Fight Club project, aired 14 tournaments in various types of martial arts – boxing, MMA and kickboxing; The channel organized and conducted 10 of them on its own within the framework of the REN TV Fight Club. Superseries.