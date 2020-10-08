A video appeared with ammunition from a warehouse in the Ryazan region. The corresponding footage was at the disposal of the TV channel REN TV Thursday, October 8th.

It is noted that the record contains exactly those shells that began to explode as a result of a fire that began in the warehouse.

Earlier that day, it became known that the fire at the ammunition depot had been localized.

On October 8, Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the progress in fighting the fire. He said that the department is building up the grouping of forces and means to eliminate fires in the settlements of the Ryazan region, which fell into the affected area from the bursting of shells.

According to him, 16 people suffered as a result of the emergency.

On the same day, it was reported that schoolchildren of the districts caught in the emergency zone due to the fire were sent ahead of schedule on vacation. There are seven educational institutions and their branches in the area of ​​the incident.

A fire at an ammunition depot in the Ryazan region began the day before. The press service of the Western Military District believes that the fire spread to the warehouse from the burning grass. According to the regional administration, the human factor could be the reason.