Moscow police officers, in cooperation with the REN TV channel, were able to detain a mentally ill man who was threatening to kill his relatives.

Thus, the “Emergency Call 112” program received a threatening letter in which an unknown person threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend. According to him, she was to blame for getting him into loans.

The journalists managed to contact the police, after which law enforcement officers established the whereabouts of the man. He was detained and handed over to doctors.

It is clarified that the man was diagnosed with a brain tumor. He motivated his desire to kill his relative by the fact that he did not have long to live.

Earlier that day, law enforcement officers detained two women who tried to organize the murder of the son of one of them in Moscow. The reason was personal hostility and conflicts between relatives. A criminal case has been opened against them for preparation for murder for hire (Part 1 of Article 30, paragraphs “g, s”, Part 2 of Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).