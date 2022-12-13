On Tuesday, December 13, the film of the REN TV channel “Donbass: Revival” received the award of the Russian Society “Knowledge” for the best educational film.

The film tells about what the Ukrainian militants left behind in the Donbass and how peaceful life is returning to the region. To create the film, the film crew had to work near the contact line.

The heroes of the film were the civilians of Donbass, who spoke about their resilience and willingness to fight for their ideals, land and home.

“I want to thank the honorary jury for evaluating our work. What is educational activity for us, television people? It is by means of modern television to arouse curiosity in the audience, craving for knowledge, exactingness for the truth, ”said Mikhail Tukmachev, deputy director general of REN TV for production, during the award ceremony.

The Knowledge society award was established to recognize the achievements of educators: teachers, bloggers, companies, media, as well as other outstanding people and projects from various fields who carry out educational activities.

The 2022 Knowledge Prize shortlist was announced on November 2. 6,374 nominees from 86 regions of Russia, including the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics, competed for the titles “Educator of the Year” and “Best Educational Project”.