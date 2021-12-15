Either you love it or you hate it. And in the case of Remy Gardner, the new Moto2 world champion is almost unconditional love for the Fiat Multipla. The young Australian centaur has in fact admitted that he is a great fan of the Italian family, to the point of considering it the car par excellence. A bizarre choice that of the twenty-three year old world champion who told during the television program La Resistencia by David Broncano his passion for the Multipla. When asked what his favorite car was, in fact, Gardner had no doubts: “My girlfriend will kill me, it’s the Fiat Multipla. I want to buy one and I have to admit that they are also expensive cars no matter how mediocre they are. “

When the Fiat Multipla was launched on the market, many shouted for destruction, pointing the finger at a car with a questionable design which, despite its image not exactly in line with the tastes of many motorists, was able to carve out an important place on the market thanks to comfort, space and versatility. Who knows if these are the reasons that led the Moto2 champion to fall in love with the minivan of the Turin brand, yet it seems to be love at first sight.

To the point that the team of the young centaur born in Sidney decided to fulfill his dream by giving him a Fiat Multipla complete with a personalized livery, to the amazement and joy of Gardner who was able to touch it with his hand during an organized surprise right at the end of the TV show he was a guest on a few days ago. A flaming Fiat Multipla, if it can be defined as such, complete with a crocodile skin livery (in honor of the nickname conceived by his father) and number 87 on the side. “What a year, Moto2 champion, next season I will race in MotoGP and now I also own a Fiat Multipla” Gardner enthused. Sometimes even a modest Multiple may be enough to find happiness.