from Laura Cuppini

Covid, the scientist: skeptics must be convinced, it is useful to get the vaccine together with the flu. It is important to continue to protect ourselves, even with masks on vehicles and in poorly ventilated places

Sars-CoV-2 is still among us and there is an urgent question to be addressed: catching up on the fourth dose of the vaccine. For this we count on doctors, nurses and pharmacists. Giuseppe Remuzzi, director of the Mario Negri Institute of Pharmacological Research, has been studying the virus since its appearance and thinks that the time has not yet come to put an end to this story. Just think of the 6,500 patients hospitalized with symptoms (of which 200 in intensive care) and over 400,000 in home isolation. Numbers are falling, but that could increase if we are not cautious for a while longer.

Professor, what are the elements of concern today?



To begin with, the fourth dose was administered to just over 24% of the categories that can benefit most (over 60, health workers, guests of the RSA, pregnant women and frail people aged 12 and over). In the latest report from the Higher Institute of Health we read that, in the over 80s, the risk of dying for those not vaccinated ten times higher than for those who received the fourth dose (which is 92% effective in preventing the disease severe) for less than 120 days. Another consideration: only 35% of children between 5 and 11 have been vaccinated with a full course. And then we are about to enter the height of the flu season, which promises to be worrying: in countries where the winter has already passed, such as Australia, it has been clearly seen that the two diseases together are associated with more serious clinical manifestations. therefore it is important to continue to protect ourselves, starting with the use of the mask in crowded means of transport and in closed and unventilated places. Finally Sars-CoV-2 continues to mutate. For example, the recombinant variant XBB (“Gryphon”), of which we have few cases in Italy but which circulates in Asia, could arrive and is the most immune-evasive of all, even if we do not know whether or not it is associated with a serious disease. See also Children with cancer: 89 refugees from Ukraine welcomed and treated in Italy

Who can convince the uncertain to get vaccinated?



Doctors, starting with those of the family. And then the nurses and pharmacists. We ask them to be in the first row to explain how important it is to associate the fourth dose with the flu vaccination: you can also do them together, one in one arm and one in the other. But those skeptical of the vaccine end up transferring their doubts to patients and there are those who advise against vaccination even to categories that are at greater risk of severe Covid, such as pregnant women. This should never happen.

How important is it that pregnant women protect themselves from Covid with the vaccine?



According to a new study from the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, published in Jama Network Open, babies born to mothers vaccinated during pregnancy (with mRna vaccines) have up to ten times more antibodies than those born to women who recovered from infection during the nine months of waiting. The researchers examined 585 mother-newborn pairs, measuring the amount of antibodies present in the umbilical cord blood: the immunoglobulins were detectable as early as 15 days after the first dose of the vaccine and the transfer to the fetus increased with time. Therefore the vaccination should be done at least a few weeks before giving birth. See also Covid, Andreoni: "With vaccines you save 150 thousand lives"

Could the reintegration of the no vax health workers represent a problem in the continuation of the vaccination campaign?



Those who oppose vaccines should not be doctors and this in my opinion also applies to graduates in Nursing Sciences. Contesting vaccines means rejecting the most powerful weapon we have to fight disease. Moreover, the anti-Covid vaccines are the most effective and safe vaccines ever, just think that we have almost reached 13 billion doses in the world, with very few serious adverse effects in relation to the number of administrations.

It has been said by many that the reintegration of no vax doctors does not solve the problem of staff shortages in hospitals: okay?



Yes, we are talking about a very limited number of people. One way to tackle the shortage right away could be to ask young hospital doctors (those who want to) to work a few more hours, as happens in the rest of Europe. it is clear that the greater effort will be adequately remunerated. This would also help to counter the now rampant phenomenon of cooperatives and doctors paid “by the token”, who with three shifts earn as much as a doctor hired in a hospital takes in a month. Those doctors perform tasks for which they do not always have specific skills, they decide when and where to serve and risk being tired if they work too many hours in a row. See also Covid, Hope: "They consider me a tough one but from the data the virus challenge continues"

Is it true that Covid kills less today?



In 2022, from January to today, one million people lost their lives worldwide to the virus. With the Omicron variant, and its many sub-variants, the disease is less severe but this could be the result of vaccine-acquired immunity, infection and hybrid vaccine-infection immunity, which gives even greater protection. .