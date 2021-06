The WSJ found out how much pay CEOs of large U.S. companies receive. The report reveals that the earnings of managers have developed favorably for them despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus pandemic at least, has not slowed the earnings growth of CEOs of the largest U.S. companies.

Their median salary rose to $ 13.4 million (nearly $ 11 million) in 2020. It was the fifth consecutive year that earnings rose to a new record.