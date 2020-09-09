No general increase in sight in 2021 (photo illustration). (LIONEL VADAM / MAXPPP)

The studies follow and resemble each other. After that of the Association for the employment of executives (Apec) which predicted last week that the health crisis would have negative consequences on the remuneration of executives, and in particular on the variable part and profit-sharing, it is the turn of the consulting firm Deloitte to look at our payslips. Its advantage: studying those of management, but also of all other categories of employees. And the forecasts are rather bleak.

But already, we can look at the increases that were paid this year, in 2020. In fact, they are in decline … but in slight decline. Why ? Quite simply because companies were bound by their promises, their commitments signed at the start of the year. The drop is therefore 0.5 point for executives and 0.4 point for others. Some companies, observes Deloitte, broke away from annual negotiations and froze their budget increases. And next year? Deloitte, which surveyed 300 companies, forecasts increases up 1.7% for executives and 1.5% for other categories. It’s not much. Last year, like every year lately, we exceeded 2%. And everything could change in the coming weeks, depending on the speed of the recovery, with possibly a downward revision of these envelopes.

In the absence of a general increase, individual increases should apply, even if there too the budgets are at half-mast. Agreeing with Apec, Deloitte notes that in 2020, the share of workers, supervisors and technicians who have received a bonus, a bonus or a commission has decreased by 20 points. The drop is 12 points for executives. Why ? Quite simply because the performance of companies has stalled, strongly affected by the crisis of “yellow vests”, by strikes around the pension reform and of course by the health crisis. For 2021, it is on these bonuses that we will have to count if we want to see his remuneration increase. As for the general increase, there is not much to hope for.

Even the Macron bonus looks sad. This exceptional purchasing power bonus, the access conditions of which have been relaxed, has been much less successful than last year. The median amount of this bonus has fallen by 30%, from 456 to 327 euros. Only a quarter of workers and supervisors were entitled to it and only … 6% of executives.