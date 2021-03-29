D.he income of top Dax managers fell significantly in the past year due to the corona pandemic. According to an evaluation by the Frankfurt-based compensation consultancy HKP, the average payments received by the Dax CEOs have fallen by around 28 percent to an average of around 5.3 million euros. The pandemic is leaving “deep marks in the remuneration of the executive board,” said remuneration advisor Michael Kramarsch to journalists on Monday.

This year, the ranking of the highest-paid Dax bosses is headed by the long-standing CEO of Deutsche Post, Frank Appel. As the only Dax boss, he received more than 10 million euros last year, and only because payments from long-term compensation packages for earlier years were due. He received a total of around 10.03 million euros in total remuneration last year, if you add in addition to his direct remuneration of 8.7 million euros, fringe benefits and the expenses for his pension.

Long-time Siemens boss Joe Kaeser follows in second place with around 9.3 million euros, and in third place is Stefan Oschmann, the soon-to-be outgoing CEO of the Darmstadt-based pharmaceutical company Merck, his salary adds up to around 9 million euros.

The highest remuneration for a top German manager last year was paid outside the Dax: Oliver Steil, the CEO of the software company Teamviewer, received last year according to the annual report around 71.7 million euros. Although he only received a fixed salary of around 900,000 euros from his employer, plus some bonuses. In addition, however, there are more than 70 million euros that are booked as “third-party services” in the annual report. Before the company’s IPO, where the previous owners cashed in and earned more than 2 billion euros, the board members had agreed with the previous owners to “share in the company’s increased value”. The British financial investor Permira bought Teamviewer more than six years ago and floated it on the stock exchange in autumn 2019 with a profit of billions.



Post boss Frank Appel earned around ten million euros.

:



Image: dpa





At the end of last year, Oliver Steil was awarded a further tranche as a reward in this context. According to the annual report, the Teamviewer boss received more than 1.76 million shares in the company on December 1st. Steil’s only colleague on the board, CFO Stefan Gaiser, was also lavishly rewarded by the previous owners in the same way. According to the annual report, he received more than 35 million euros. According to the annual report, the two of them could even get as much in the coming year as they did this year: A “second outstanding share allocation in the same amount is expected to take place in the fourth quarter of 2021, provided that certain contractually defined grounds for exclusion do not preclude a grant” Annual report.

With this, Steil is entering new dimensions. At the latest when he actually receives that many shares again next year, he should have overtaken the previous top earners among German top managers. So far, the former Porsche boss Wendelin Wiedeking was considered the best-paid top German manager. After a takeover battle with Volkswagen, the owner families Piëch / Porsche offered him more than 100 million euros for his departure in 2009, but the employee representatives on the supervisory board protested at the time. In the end he got around 50 million euros, but had already made princely money in previous years. The exact figures remained in the dark, however, because Porsche never published them, contrary to the recommendations of the Corporate Governance Code.

The salaries of the Teamviewer managers are of course a special case. Most top managers feel the pandemic in their wallets. Corona has stopped a decade of increasing manager salaries in the Dax, says Kramarsch. Decisive for the decline in manager salaries across the board this year is the collapse in performance-related short-term and long-term bonuses. While the basic salaries of the managers remained largely constant, the variable remuneration has collapsed because the companies have often generated significantly lower profits. According to the HKP remuneration consultancy, the variable remuneration components of the Dax bosses fell roughly by around 40 percent last year. The company’s profits have fallen even more sharply on average, namely by around 45 percent. “Never before since the mandatory publication of individual executive board remuneration have we seen such a significant decrease in the average remuneration levels,” says Kramarsch. That is correct, but painful: “Shareholders, employees and board members bear the burden together.”

In eight DAX companies, the CEOs have voluntarily waived parts of their salaries in view of the pandemic, mostly parts of their fixed remuneration. Salary components in a range between 80,000 euros and one million euros were waived. However, SAP and Adidas at least partially offset the losses with special bonuses to honor the leadership’s performance in the pandemic. Linde and Delivery Hero are not included in the entire study because their compensation reports will not be published until the end of April.