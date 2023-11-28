Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/28/2023 – 20:34

Thirteen parliamentary fronts came together in a manifesto to defend the overturn of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s full veto on the project that extends the payroll tax exemption for 17 sectors of the economy (see list below). The document is addressed to the presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

In the text, obtained by Estadão, the leaders state that “overturning the veto is the best way to provide security and guarantee the jobs that will be impacted”. Parliamentarians state that they are aware that the government will make an alternative proposal to replace the exemption, but they claim that there is no time to discuss the new measure until December 31, when the benefit ends.

“If the government has a better proposal, we are open to discussing, but we cannot run the risk that this will not materialize by the end of this year”, says the president of the Parliamentary Entrepreneurship Front (FPE), deputy Joaquim Passarinho (PL -SHOVEL).

In addition to FPE, the Commerce and Services (FCS) fronts also sign the document; Agriculture (FPA); Free Market (FPLM); Women Entrepreneur (FME); Sustainable Mining (FPMin); of Industry (FPMI); Construction Material (FMC); of Machinery and Equipment (FPMaq); in Defense of the Leather and Footwear Sector; Biodiesel (FPBio); for Competitive Brazil; and in Defense of Payroll Exemption.

Senator Efraim Filho (União-PB), author of the exemption project, says that the fronts already have the necessary votes to overturn the veto

According to senator Efraim Filho (União-PB), author of the exemption project, the fronts already have the necessary votes to overturn the veto – including from parliamentarians from the government’s base – and the biggest challenge now is to manage the vote. “There are vetoes that are ahead and other sessions of Congress stopped happening due to lack of agreement”, stated the leader of the Union in the Senate.

The expectation, according to the senator, is that the matter will be considered on the 15th, when Lira, Pacheco and the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, will have already returned from COP-28, the United Nations Climate Conference, which will be held in Dubai.

“We believe this is a good date to carry out political engineering and guarantee massive presence and a full quorum, in addition to not contaminating the vote on the Budget”, said Efraim. To overturn the veto, the fronts will have to guarantee an absolute majority of votes from deputies (257) and senators (41).

“We understand the need for fiscal balance, although we disagree that the exemption is a simple loss of revenue for the Union. It is necessary to consider that maintaining jobs and stimulating economic activity also generate revenue, through consumption and the collection of other taxes”, say the parliamentarians in the manifesto.

In an interview with Estadão Last week, the government leader in the Chamber, deputy José Guimarães (PT-CE), stated that fiscal responsibility is a two-way street, in a clear message to Congress. The presidents of the parliamentary fronts, however, refuted the criticism.

“It is not the tax relief that will generate the (fiscal) difficulty. The government had ten months to discuss the matter with Congress and failed to do so. And where is the (fiscal) responsibility when they asked for the Transition PEC and we authorized it? It was R$180 billion”, countered Efraim.

The president of the FCS in the Chamber, deputy Domingos Sávio (PL-MG), claims that the renewal of the exemption for the 17 sectors does not create expenditure and that, therefore, there would be no unconstitutionality – which was the government’s justification for vetoing the proposal . “The decision to tear it down has already been made,” he said.

In the opinion of parliamentarians, the government ended up shooting itself in the foot, as it could have only partially vetoed the text – withdrawing the social security benefit from municipalities and the inclusion of new sectors in the tax exemption. With the full veto, the government now runs the risk of seeing the entire project implemented, with a fiscal impact of around R$20 billion per year in lost revenue.

“The sanction could have been partial and then the additional part would have been discussed, but there was no such decision. It was a strategic error by the government”, says Efraim.

See below which sectors benefit from payroll tax relief:

– Clothing and clothing

– Shoes

– Construction

– Call center

– Communication

– Construction companies and infrastructure works

– Leather

– Manufacture of vehicles and bodies

– Machines and equipment

– Animal protein

– Textile

– IT (information technology)

– ICT (communication technology)

– Design of integrated circuits

– Metro rail passenger transport

– Public road transport

– Road freight transport