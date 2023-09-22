Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/22/2023 – 20:32

The Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silva, said this Friday (22) that the overturning of the time frame thesis by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) was “an act of justice and reparation”.

“It was a victory for indigenous peoples, for common sense and justice, and a hope for Brazil, making this reparation. Long live the struggle of those who resisted”, said the minister, when participating in a panel to discuss the issue of drought and floods in a forum promoted by Virada Sustentável, at Unibes Cultural, in São Paulo. The panel was attended by Indian Rajendra Singh, founder of Tarun Bharat Sangh, a non-profit environmental NGO.

Later, in an interview with journalists, the minister spoke again about the Supreme Court’s judgment in relation to the time frame. “The Supreme Court carried out a process of justice and reparation for Brazilian indigenous communities and we have to celebrate this. It’s not just a celebration of indigenous peoples, it’s a celebration of all of us.”

According to the minister, the STF’s decision is also a victory for the environment. “Eighty percent of the world’s forested areas are under the control of indigenous peoples. They are great protectors of forests, biodiversity, water resources and cultural diversity. When we have a decision from the highest court in the country winning the case for them, it is also a win for all of us”.

On Thursday (21), by votes 9 votes to 2the Federal Supreme Court (STF) judged the thesis of the time frame for the demarcation of indigenous lands to be unconstitutional.

The decision invalidates the thesis defended by landowners. Before the Supreme Court’s vote, court decisions could establish that indigenous people would only have the right to lands that were in their possession on October 5, 1988, the date of promulgation of the Federal Constitution, or that were under legal dispute at the time.