Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, in cooperation with partners, announced the completion of the removal of the effects of a gas cylinder explosion, which occurred the day before yesterday in the Khalidiya area in Abu Dhabi, and resulted in the death of two people and the injury of 120 others, noting that residents have gradually returned to their residential units, after That the competent authorities ensure the safety of the buildings.

They commended the cooperation of community members during dealing with the accident, stressing the need to adhere to safety requirements and to prevent the risks of using gas cylinders, and to perform periodic maintenance on them, and to ensure the safety of extensions, wishing safety for all.

The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, stated that all the victims of the gas cylinder explosion accident, which occurred the day before yesterday in a restaurant in the Khalidiya area of ​​Abu Dhabi, received the necessary medical care in the health sector facilities in the emirate, which in turn To deal quickly with injuries, and to conduct the necessary examinations to ensure their health after the accident.

Direct coordination was also made with the embassies of the injured nationals, who are completing their medical care, and with their families to facilitate their visit in medical facilities and to reassure them, after the medical teams completed their procedures to ensure their complete safety.

The department expressed its condolences for the death of two people as a result of the accident, stressing that it is coordinating with embassies and families to complete the necessary procedures.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

