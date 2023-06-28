Association says in a note that it considers “very worrying” the action of the MPF that asks for the cancellation of the radio licenses

A open (Brazilian Association of Radio and Television Broadcasters) declared on this Tuesday (June 27, 2023) find it “very worrying” the ACP (Public Civil Action) filed by the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) that requests the cancellation of the grants that allow the operation of the radio Young pan. The order does not extend to YouTube and the television channel.

The reason for requesting the MPF is the “large-scale dissemination of disinformation” and content that attacks democracy. read the full of the action (1 MB).

According to Abert, the cancellation of a broadcasting license is a measure “extreme, severe and unprecedented”. The association stated that it will monitor the unfolding of the process.

“The broadcasters’ freedom of programming is fundamental for the free exercise of journalism and for the existence of pluralism of opinion, which must always be preserved”he told Abert.

A Young pan said in a note that the company’s defense “will be manifested exclusively in the case file” and that the group “reaffirms daily, over 80 years, its commitment to Brazilian society and democracy”.

understand the case

The MPF asked the Justice this Tuesday (27.jun.2023) to cancel the grants that allow the operation of the radio Young pan. If the grants are cancelled, the station will no longer be broadcast on radio stations.

In addition to the cancellation of grants, the MPF requests that the Young pan be condemned to pay BRL 13.4 million as compensation for collective moral damages and be forced to broadcast at least 15 times a day, between 6:00 am and 9:00 pm, for 4 months, messages with official information about the reliability of the electoral process.

According to a note from the MPF, the severity of the measures is due to the seriousness of the channel’s conduct. “With the false information it disseminated, Jovem Pan contributed to a huge number of people doubting the suitability of the electoral process or taking direct actions, such as the blockade of roads last November and the vandalism attack in Brasília on January 8 ”said the agency.