The commander of the Army, General Tomás Ribeiro Paiva, stated that his objective is to remove the policy from the corporation. In his assessment, the military are professionals and have to focus on their work. The statement was given to the newspaper The globe and published this Sunday (2.Apr.2023).

“My objective is to remove politics from the Army. We are professionals and we have to focus on our work“, declared Paiva.

The head of the army was appointed in January by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to replace General Júlio César Arruda, after extremists invaded and vandalized the buildings of the Three Powers on January 8. The exchange was made because the PT government understood that there was leniency on the part of the Planalto Military Command.

Paiva has been part of the Army for 41 years and has already participated in missions in Haiti, in 2010, and in the complexes of Penha and Alemão (RJ), in 2012. In 2019, he rose to the rank of general of the corporation and joined the High Command of the Army.

A few days before being appointed, Paiva defended that the result of the electronic voting machines should be respected and stated that the military should not expose political opinions. The statement was made during a ceremony in honor of soldiers killed in action in Haiti.

“We will continue to guarantee our democracy, because democracy presupposes freedom and individual and public guarantees. And it is the regime of the people, of the alternation of power. It’s the vote. And when we vote, we have to respect the result of the ballot box. This is my conviction, even if we don’t like the result – it’s not always what we wanted. But that is the role of the State institution, which respects the values ​​of the Homeland”, he stated at the time.

On the occasion, while talking about the tremors that hit the country located in Central America, the general mentioned the existence of a “political earthquake”referring to the acts of January 8 in Brasilia.

“This earthquake is not killing people, it is trying to kill our cohesion, our hierarchy and our discipline, our professionalism and the pride we have in wearing this uniform. That’s what this earthquake is trying to kill and it won’t succeed”, he declared.

Watch the general’s speech (4min46s):