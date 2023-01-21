A wall of shipping containers placed a few months ago on the border between Mexico and the US state of Arizona during the former governor’s term was removed, a $100 million project.
Former Governor Doug Ducey, a Republican, ordered shipping containers to be placed at the US-Mexico border during the final months of his administration in what he described as an effort to stop illegal immigration.
But after Washington objected to a court ordering the containers to be placed on federal land in the Coronado National Forest, Ducey, who was succeeded by Democrat Katie Hobbs, agreed in December to remove them.
“I couldn’t believe it when Governor Ducey announced this,” said Debbie McGuire, as she watched a truck drive down a dirt road hauling an empty container. “It’s absurd,” said the woman, who until recently owned a home in nearby Tucson. “Putting out containers won’t do anything to keep anyone out. It’s a complete waste of taxpayer money.”
Ducey began efforts to build the container wall in mid-2022, but his idea quickly ran into opposition, with critics describing it as a politically motivated move that would harm the environment and would make no difference to the number of people crossing the border illegally.
Opponents of the idea said the containers, which stretched like a massive freight train for seven kilometers across federal land, divided a vast nature reserve. They also indicated that it is very difficult to cross the border from that area and that human traffickers have never used it.
In practice, containers stacked in two rows were not useful in removing migrants because of the gaps that remained between them through which a person could easily pass. In some locations, workers had to leave spaces between them due to the steep slope of the slope.
Arizona shares nearly 600 km of border with Mexico, and is dotted with nature preserves, national parks, military areas, and indigenous reservations.
Before the arrival of former US President Donald Trump to the White House in 2017, he pledged to build a wall on the border on which there were no natural or artificial barriers separating the two countries.
Today, along much of the border, there is a nine-meter-high fence.
