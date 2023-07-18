Former first lady asked Amália Barros, vice president of PL Mulher, to remove her ocular prosthesis at a project event

The vice president of PL Womanfederal deputy Amália Barros (PL-MT), came out in defense of the former first lady and president of the female segment of the party, Michelle Bolsonaro, this Monday (17.jul.2023). During a project event on Saturday (July 15) in João Pessoa, Paraíba, the ex-president’s wife Jair Bolsonaro (PL) asked the congresswoman to remove her ocular prosthesis before speaking.

“I take my prosthesis out every day and some days several times a day. That’s not a problem for me. On the contrary, taking off my prosthesis, accepting myself the way I am, makes me have more strength to fight for people who are going through what I’ve been through”said the deputy in a video published in your Instagram profile. And completed: “I think I’m beautiful like this without a prosthesis”.

Watch (1min2s):

In the caption of the publication, Amália declares to Michelle: “I love you! Always together!”and directs the video to the press and “who cares most”. The deputy also claims that her relationship with the former first lady is one of friendship and “intimacy”. And reiterates: “Taking my prosthesis off will never embarrass me”.

Finally, it ensures that “if it wasn’t for Michelle, this country would not have recognized people who do not have 1 eye as a person with a disability”. For her, it was thanks to the president of PL Mulher that the former chief executive sanctioned the Monocular Law (14,126/2021), in 2021, which classifies monocular vision as a sensory impairment. His story motivated the approval of the standard.

At the age of 20, Amália Barros lost the sight in her left eye due to being infected with toxoplasmosis, an infectious disease. The disease is caused by a protozoan, usually found in feces of cats and that causes serious infections in the eye, which can lead to blindness. According to the deputy, she had 14 surgeries and a 15th to remove the eye and replace it with a prosthesis.