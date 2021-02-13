Umm Al Quwain (Union)

Yesterday, the third phase of the “My Environment My Home” cleaning campaign, organized by the Fishermen’s Association in Umm Al Quwain, was launched in cooperation with the municipality of Umm Al Quwain. Eight tons of waste was removed from Al Khor Marina, with the participation of 21 governmental and private agencies and 4 diving teams comprising 25 divers.

Jassim Humaid Ghanem, Chairman of the Fishermen’s Association in Umm Al Quwain, said that the campaign comes under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, with the aim of educating port and beach goers, preserving the marine environment and fisheries, and reducing wrong behaviors that lead to pollution. The sea and distortion of the public scene. He added that 3 phases were completed, the first and the second targeting the fishermen’s port “Al-Midan” in which more than 52 divers of different nationalities participated in them, and they were able to remove large quantities of damaged fishing equipment and tools, plastic waste and tires from the seabed, pointing out that the third phase was in a marina. The emirate creek, and old boats, cages, fishing equipment and nets have been removed.

Jassim indicated that the campaign includes 5 phases, three of which have been completed, and the remaining two phases will be implemented on Al-Sinaiyah Island and Umm Al Quwain Corniche, during the coming Saturdays, indicating that each stage takes approximately 3 to 4 hours.