Passages that could be considered racist will be edited or removed in new editions of the James Bond books, according to The Telegraph. Publisher Ian Fleming Publications Ltd, who owns the rights, had the original texts reviewed by a group of proofreaders. As a result of that assessment, new versions have been published, in which a disclaimer is also added.
#Removed #racist #passages #James #Bond #books
Despite Lula, I will not work against my country, says Bolsonaro
Former president stated that Brazil did not end on January 1st; he must stay until March 15th in the US...
Leave a Reply