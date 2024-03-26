Value refers to 420 days of untaken vacation; counselor is suspected of being one of those behind Marielle's murder

Counselor of the TCE-RJ (Rio de Janeiro State Audit Court) since 2015, Domingos Brazão received R$581,000 for 420 days of untaken vacation. However, Brazão had been removed from office since he was arrested in 2017 in a corruption investigation. The information is from UOL.

The TCE-RJ advisor is named by the PF (Federal Police) as one of those responsible for the murder of councilor Marielle Franco and driver Anderson Gomes. Despite this, his name still appears on the list of collaborators of the court.

In 2017, Domingos Brazão was arrested for a week for Operation Quinto do Ouro, an offshoot of Lava Jato in Rio de Janeiro, and was removed from the council. He is suspected of being part of an alleged criminal scheme to receive bribes for State contracts. Even so, Brazão continued to receive salary, benefits and vacations from the TCE.

The position of advisor is for life and has the right to special forum (when specific courts are assigned to prosecute and judge people who hold political and functional positions) and starting salary of R$39,717.68.

The appointment of advisors to the TCE-RJ is up to the State governor and Alerj (Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro). According to the internal regulations, to take office, nominees must have:

over 35 and under 65 years old;

moral integrity and unblemished reputation;

higher education and well-known legal, accounting, economic and financial knowledge or public administration;

more than 10 years of work or effective professional activity that requires the knowledge mentioned in the previous item.

In the investigation report that arrested Domingos, his brother Chiquinho Brazão and the former head of the Civil Police of Rio Rivaldo Barbosa, on Sunday (24.mar), the PF cited that “his assumption of the position was indeed questioned on the grounds that the procedural rite provided for by law had not been observed, as well as due to his inability to hold the position, which was supposed to be held by a career civil servant.”.

He also mentioned that, at the time, the Psol bench in Alerj questioned “non-compliance with formal aspects between election and appointment to the position” and the technical capacity of Domingos Brazão, “under the allegation that it did not meet the requirement of 'notorious knowledge'”.

WHAT THE TCE-RJ SAYS

In a note to UOLthe TCE-RJ said that “was not notified of possible measures to be taken” and that it will comply with any court decisions. “In this context, the court is adopting regulatory procedures to ensure that there is no prejudice to the regular pursuit of its constitutional duties.”