













Removed content from God of War: Ragnarok hints that the sequel will be in Egypt | EarthGamer

As you could hear, Tyr makes repeated mentions of the gods of the desert. Supposedly these will prove to be important allies in what the future holds for Kratos. So we could guess that a new sequel to God of War will have us interacting with Egyptian gods.

The dialogues also mention that the mask that Odin had will return at some point. Tyr speaks of this item as a catalyst, but remains ambiguous as to its purpose. Furthermore, he indicates that next time he might appear in a different form.

We recommend you: God of War: They promise that the TV adaptation will be faithful to the game and will expand the story

It should be noted that in the past of the franchise, Kratos passed through Egypt on his way to the Nordic lands. This was captured in the comic series known as Fallen God. So there is already a precedent for god of war visit this interesting mythology.

What do we know about the future of God of War?

At the moment there is no confirmed next delivery of god of war. However, the events of Ragnarok left the story open for a sequel. In addition to this deleted dialogue shows that they wanted to put even more clues of a possible sequel.

Source: Santa Monica Studio

At the 2018 launch of the title, Cory Barlog, its director, spoke a bit about what they wanted for the future. He mentioned that among the mythologies they most wanted to visit were the Mayan and the Egyptian. However, he stressed that the Norse saga was to show that there are different gods and realities coexisting in this world. So we may even find combinations in the following titles. What mythologies would you like to see?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about anime and other topics.