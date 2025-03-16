Barcelona advises in the Metropolitan a strong blow to the league and almost mortal to Atlético. The Catalans look below after a meritorious effort of the rojiblanco team, crowned with the goals of Julián Álvarez and Sorloth. But those of Flick do not leave … To believe, they achieve the draw in six minutes thanks to Lewandowski and Ferran to consummate the comeback in the discount with the goals of Lamine Yamal and the second of the Valencian. The team of selections puts an end to Black Colchonera Week.

Athletic:

Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Reinildo; Giuliano Simeone (Giménez, m. 81), by Paul (Molina, m. 80), Pablo Barrios, Samu Lino (Gallagher, m. 60); Griezmann (Riquelme, m. 86) and Julián Álvarez (Sorloth, m. 60).

Szczesny; Koundé (Araujo, m. 86), Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez, Balde (Martín, m. 86); Casadó (Eric García, m. 67), Pedri (Gavi, m. 93); Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo (Ferran, m. 67), Raphinha; and Lewandowski.

1-0, m. 45: Julián Álvarez. 2-0, m. 70: Sorloth. 2-1, m. 72: Lewandowski. 2-2, m. 78: Ferran. 2-3, m. 92: Lamine Yamal. 2-4, m. 98: Ferran.

By Burgos Bengoechea (Basque College): he showed yellow card to Koundé, Reinildo, Balde and Yamal.

The colchonera parish, still dismayed by the cruel outcome of its European journey, receives its own as the occasion deserves. From the South Fund, unity is claimed to fight for “the same cause,” the League. To do this, Simeone feels Giménez and Gallagher to give entry to Le Normand and Lino, while the only change of Flick is forced by the discomfort by De Jong, whose place is occupied by Casadó.

It is Giuliano who has in his boots the first approach of the night, but Barcelona imposes his party plan from an early age. The overwhelming pressure of the Catalans prevents Atlético connecting more than three passes and settles the culé team in rival field. Lamine Yamal, which sows between panic and amazement every time it starts, collects the nth recovery of theirs and is associated with Dani Olmo in a precise and beautiful wall, but the shot of the end leaves touching the stick.

They shrink water such as rojiblancos, who manage to match the contest when they are able to save the pressure of Barcelona. Maintains possession of the Barca color, but its danger is minimal. The difficulty involved in the appointment leads to Giulian to seek Koundé’s expulsion for a double yellow greatly exaggerating a touch on his face, but from Burgos Bengoechea, who receives the game of the day as a birthday gift, does not fall into the trap.

Only at the end of the first half the attacks manage to make a difference in about 45 minutes dominated by control and rigidity. Pedri finds Lewandowski in good position, which is generated sufficient hole to connect a powerful shot, although it runs into the crossbar. Who does not forgive is Atlético, effective in his first occasion of danger, built in the purest English style. Oblak’s long ball, Lino jumps more than anyone else, Griezmann goes ahead to the Barça rear and offers a great band of band to band to Giuliano, which gives Julián the goal to the goal.

After passing through changing rooms, the Barca domain is maintained, but the athletic advantage increases the animosity of the metropolitan and the defensive commitment of its players. Lamine and Olmo try again with a new wall, but the result obtained is the same, when the very young player shot by centimeters. The effectiveness, again, is offered by Atlético. While Barcelona protests a hand in recovery, Barrios sends Gallagher to the race with a great shipping and English finds Sorgeh to push it, both changes of the Argentine coach to refresh his own.

Despite their protests, the Culés quickly get up from the coup and manage to tie the game in six minutes with two centers to the area. The first, the work of Íñigo Martínez, is masterfully collected by Lewandowski, with unpevelable control and auction. While the second, arranged by Raphinha, is topped by the head of a Ferran Torres Free brand. Fifteen for the end, a new and uncontrolled game begins.

Barcelona believes in the comeback and Atlético resigns to settle for the point. The feeling is that the goal can fall anywhere. But finally he does it for Barca and in the discount. Lamine, after not stop trying in the whole match, gets her prize when she bouncing her shot and out of Oblak. Ferran, on the last play, sentence the game and complete its double. Consumed comeback for those of Flick, concluded the disastrous week for the rojiblancos.