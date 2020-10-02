If you want to remove warts, you have various products to choose from – here you can find out which agents work quickly and reliably.

A.Even if it is benign skin growths: warts can be annoying companions. They are usually caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV) and occur, for example, on the face, hands and feet. Depending on the type and location, they can itch or even cause pain when walking. Many sufferers wish to be able to remove the warts without having to go to the dermatologist. In fact, warts can usually be combated well at home.

Remedies for warts: the best at a glance

Sometimes you are lucky and the warts go away on their own after a while. If it doesn’t, there are several ways to get rid of warts. Basically, it makes sense to have the small skin growth checked by a dermatologist – this can clarify which type of wart is present and which treatment will bring the fastest results. In some cases, it is also advisable to have the wart removed surgically. However, one of the following measures is often sufficient:

Warts freeze with Ice spray*: Ordinary warts and plantar warts can simply be frozen to the root – a method that can also be used by a doctor. Often, one treatment is enough to make the wart disappear completely within a few weeks. However, freezing can be perceived as uncomfortable, especially by children.

Remove warts with Nipple pin*: Removing warts with a gel pen is more pleasant than freezing. This contains trichloroacetic acid, which gradually removes infected tissue so that healthy skin can rebuild. This method is only recommended for hands and feet, as the active ingredient is not suitable for sensitive skin (for example on the face or intimate areas).

Wart plasters*: Warts on hands and feet can also be got rid of painlessly with plasters. They contain highly concentrated salicylic acid, which loosens affected skin layers.

Salicylic acid solution for wart removal*: The tincture is brushed on and works in a similar way to wart plasters. Plantar warts in particular can disappear over time, but the treatment must be carried out several times a day for four to six weeks.

Plasma Pen: Against warts and birthmarks

Fast wart removal promises one Plasma pen*, which more or less “burns away” the upper skin layer depending on the selected intensity level, so that the tissue can renew itself over time. Plasma pen treatment is also often recommended for wrinkles, birthmarks or even the removal of tattoos. While these treatments should be left to the professionals, at least isolated, common warts can be removed quite well with them.

Tip: Most of the products mentioned here are not recommended for so-called Dell warts. These should therefore be treated directly by the doctor.

