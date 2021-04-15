The State Duma proposed to license veterinary activities. The initiative was put forward by Vladimir Burmatov, Chairman of the Committee for Ecology and Environmental Protection. According to him, through the fault of non-professional veterinarians who practice, thousands of animals die in the country every year. Why clinics and private specialists need a license and how it will change the situation on the market – Izvestia figured out.

“Anyone can heal”

The State Duma proposed to license veterinary activities. With such an initiative spoke Chairman of the Committee for Ecology and Environmental Protection Vladimir Burmatov.

According to the deputy, today this type of activity is not licensed in Russia, and this leads to the fact that “anyone” can provide veterinary services.

Photo: Izvestia / Alexey Maishev

– A veterinarian can become a person who does not have a specialized education – not just higher, even secondary, – said Burmatov in an interview with Izvestia. – A lot of ads have been posted on the network where people write that they do not have a diploma, but they love animals very much, so they began to treat them. It is difficult to present something to such “specialists”, because many of them are not attached to clinics and practice at home. Often they cannot distinguish one internal organ of a dog from another, but at the same time they charge tens of thousands of rubles for their services.

According to Izvestia’s interlocutor, in many cases “ruinous” manipulations for the owners lead to tragedy. Animals die due to improper treatment or mistakes made during surgery.

– The owner of the pet, of course, can sue, but it will be difficult to prove the doctor’s guilt. In addition, the veterinarians themselves convince them that the cat or dog had an incurable disease, and it turned out to be impossible to help the pet. So it turns out that through their fault tens of thousands of animals per year die, – said Burmatov …

“Lose licenses – leave the market”

According to Vladimir Burmatov, there are cases when clinics carry out mutilation on animals. For example, onychectomy (“soft feet”) – removing the phalanges of the fingers along with the claws or cutting the vocal cords so that dogs do not interfere with people with their barking.

– This is cruel treatment, which should lead to the onset of responsibility, – the deputy is sure. “Therefore, in this area, it is necessary to introduce licensing: we will have the opportunity to formulate rules and monitor their implementation. If a clinic or a private veterinarian who did their work in bad faith loses their license, they will leave the market.

Photo: Global Look Press / Anas Alkharboutli

Licensing of veterinary activities, according to Burmatov, should not be government bodies, but the professional community, more precisely, self-regulatory organizations (SRO).

“It is necessary to give veterinary organizations the right to carry out this procedure, establishing legally clear criteria: who can be given a license, and in what cases it can be revoked,” the deputy said. As an example, he cited a situation when a person does not have a specialized education: such a specialist will not receive a license and will not be able to work as a doctor – “at most an assistant”.

Veterinarian registry

Another initiative of the deputy concerns the introduction of a unified register of veterinarians: this way, animal owners will be able to check whether a specialist has education. Especially, according to him, this applies to people engaged in private practice at home.

– We have a register of diplomas – thanks to it, employers can check the documents of applicants. So here, too, people can be convinced of the competence of a specialist. It will be enough to go to the site, enter the veterinarian’s data, check whether he is attached to the clinic, what kind of education he has and where he underwent advanced training, ” Burmatov said.

Photo: Izvestia / Sergey Konkov

According to Kirill Cherkasov, a member of the same Duma committee, the innovation will allow controlling who “provides veterinary services and has access to medicines” and will simplify the life of animal owners who are looking for a good specialist.

– People, entering the clinic, cannot ask every time whether the doctor has an education, whether the devices are clean, whether the drugs are of high quality. So they can check everything on the Internet, – he said. – Licensing and the introduction of a register of doctors will help to put things in order in the field of veterinary medicine. Every third Russian family has a pet – this creates the preconditions for creating a large market for services, the quality of which must be monitored.

Treatment of animals

The third proposal, voiced by Vladimir Burmatov, is related to the specifics of treating pets: in his opinion, if the list of veterinary drugs has been exhausted, and the pet has not been helped, it should be allowed to use drugs from the medical list.

– The register of veterinary drugs is very short: only 2 thousand items, while medical – 20 thousand, that is, 10 times more. And in veterinary medicine there are no drugs that can be used for a whole host of diseases. There is no effective anesthesia, resuscitation drugs, drugs for the treatment of oncology, he said.

Photo: Global Look Press / Nicolas Armer

According to the deputy, in this matter, one can follow the example of countries where protocols are in force, according to which doctors can use medications for the treatment of animals – taking into account the prescribed dosages and recommendations. In Russia, such schemes are also implemented, but “clandestinely”, sending the owner of the animal to the pharmacy for the necessary medicine.

Linda Arslanova, managing partner of the Vet.City clinic, in an interview with Izvestia called the current situation with the treatment of animals deplorable.

– It’s no secret that in veterinary medicine, mainly human drugs are used. There are also veterinary drugs, but their purchases are usually handled by the owner of the animal, since clinics are not ready to go for it. It is very difficult to organize the procurement of drugs of normal quality. Unlike human drugs, veterinary drugs have higher risks, for example, a lower purification class, and hence the quality of the drug. In addition, for many animal diseases, veterinary drugs simply do not exist, she confirmed.

For this reason, Vladimir Burmatov summed up, clinics “need to be given the opportunity to purchase medicines.” The corresponding legislative initiative will soon be sent to the government to receive an official response.

Cancellation of licensing

Licensing for the provision of paid veterinary services in Russia was canceled in 2005. Prior to that, in 1998, the licensing of veterinarians was canceled.

“This has had a negative impact on the industry, as it raises the question of the ability to help suffering animals. The risks to pets are enormous. The owner does not understand the level of the doctor’s qualifications, says Linda Arslanova. – In fact, now non-professionals under the guise of doctors injure and kill animals.

Photo: Global Look Press / Andreas Arnold

In her opinion, the licensing of the clinic implies that a number of requirements will be taken into account when it opens: area, layout, availability of qualified doctors, fulfillment of requirements for placement outside residential buildings – that is, a certain quality guarantee. In addition, the license will prove that the state confirms and controls the qualifications of the clinic.

– In addition to licensing, it is necessary to draw up a register of clinics. This is beneficial both for the client and for the clinics themselves. For example, if it is in the registry, then its reputation increases, since the client can always find the necessary information about the clinic and check the quality of its work. The register is a prerequisite for transparency, the expert is sure.

Required element

Veterinary activities in Russia today are not subject to licensing, but they are under state supervision, for which the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor) is responsible.

In addition, veterinary activities are regulated by the relevant legislation of the Russian Federation, for violation of which both officials and citizens bear disciplinary, administrative, criminal and other liability.

Therefore, explains lawyer Yulia Kuznetsova, if the animal in the veterinary clinic was injured (up to death) or the treatment was not provided to him properly, the pet owner can recover compensation from veterinarians … But for this it is necessary to make sure in advance that all documents are properly executed.

– When contacting a veterinary clinic, it is recommended to conclude a written agreement, which will indicate which services will be provided to the animal, their cost, payment procedure , – says lawyer Ekaterina Antonova in an interview with Izvestia. – Be sure to take a document confirming the payment.

Photo: Depositphotos

Decree of the Government of the Russian Federation of August 6, 1998 No. 898 approved the Rules for the provision of paid veterinary services, which were developed in accordance with the Federal Laws “On Protection of Consumer Rights” and “On Veterinary Medicine”. These rules govern the relationship between consumers of paid veterinary services and their providers.

As Ekaterina Antonova explains, if the veterinary services are provided poorly, the consumer has the right to involve a veterinary clinic in accordance with the law “On Protection of Consumer Rights.” Animals fall under its action, since in Russian law they are considered property. And to them, under Article 137 of the Civil Code of the Russian Federation, the general rules on property are applied.

“The consumer has the right to make a claim to the clinic with a demand to return money for the provision of services of inadequate quality, compensate for losses and compensate for moral damage,” says the interlocutor of Izvestia. – In addition, in such cases, the consumer can file a complaint with the territorial administration of the Rosselkhoznadzor.

According to lawyer Yulia Kuznetsova, licensing of veterinary activities in Russia will become a necessary element that can regulate the quality of services provided. In addition, it minimizes the risk of adverse consequences, since if it is introduced, dubious organizations or specialists without a diploma will not be allowed into the industry.