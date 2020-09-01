Ingredients of lip balm:
- Rose petals – 25 to 30
- Vaseline – half a teaspoon
Method of making –
- Place a saucepan on the gas and melt the Vaseline in it. Then add rose petals to it.
- Keep the flame on low. Cook the rose petals until it turns brown.
- Then turn off the gas and grind the mixture in the mixer.
- Take your lip balm ready. Store it in an airtight container and apply it on the lips before sleeping.
Also read: Aishwarya Rai does not come out of the house without applying these 2 things, Raj opened today
Lip Scrub Content:
- Brown sugar – 1 teaspoon
- Rice Floor – 1 small spoon
- Honey – 1 teaspoon
Method of preparation
- Mix all these things well in this bowl.
- If you do not have brown sugar, you can also use jaggery.
- When all three things are mixed, then take a little paste and apply it lightly on your lips.
Also read: Learn how to make aloe vera gel at home, mix these two things for long run
This oats scrub will improve the pimples
By using lip scrub and balm daily, you will find that your lips will be soft and pink in a few days. Rose petals are as beautiful as they are fragrant. They were used as perfumes in ancient times. Being vitamin-C, rose petals make the skin soft by adding shine to it.
.
Leave a Reply