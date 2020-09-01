If your lips are soft, soft and pink, then the attractiveness of your face will automatically increase. But due to many reasons our lips start to darken over time and by the time we are able to pay attention to them, it is late. The skin of the lips is very soft and it does not have oily glands, so our lips start to dry and crack as the weather changes. Today we will teach you how to make scrub and lip balm at home to remove dead skin from chapped lips and to make them soft again.

In this lip balm, we will use rose petals and Vaseline to make our lips moisturizing and soft. Use a clean container to keep this lip balm. So now let’s know the easy way to make these two screams …

Ingredients of lip balm:

Rose petals – 25 to 30

Vaseline – half a teaspoon

Method of making –

Place a saucepan on the gas and melt the Vaseline in it. Then add rose petals to it. Keep the flame on low. Cook the rose petals until it turns brown. Then turn off the gas and grind the mixture in the mixer. Take your lip balm ready. Store it in an airtight container and apply it on the lips before sleeping.

Lip Scrub Content:

Brown sugar – 1 teaspoon

Rice Floor – 1 small spoon

Honey – 1 teaspoon

Method of preparation

Mix all these things well in this bowl. If you do not have brown sugar, you can also use jaggery. When all three things are mixed, then take a little paste and apply it lightly on your lips.

By using lip scrub and balm daily, you will find that your lips will be soft and pink in a few days. Rose petals are as beautiful as they are fragrant. They were used as perfumes in ancient times. Being vitamin-C, rose petals make the skin soft by adding shine to it.