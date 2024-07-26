The Russian Orthodox Church Synod has removed Metropolitan Hilarion from the management of the diocese in Budapest

The Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) has defrocked Bishop Ignatius (Punin) for “gross violations” during his administration of the Vyborg diocese.

As stated by the Russian Orthodox Church, the bishop committed violations in the delivery and acceptance of cases, due to which the diocese suffered “large-scale damage.” The priest also committed violations in the parish’s accounting and presented awards without the blessing of Patriarch Kirill.

To recognize that, according to the spirit and letter of the listed canons, Bishop Ignatius (Punin) is subject to defrocking Russian Orthodox Church

Bishop Ignatius headed the Vyborg diocese from 2013 to 2023, and then served in the Minusinsk diocese. In February 2024, he was brought before a church court and relieved of his leadership.

Related materials:

The Russian Orthodox Church also removed the metropolitan accused of harassment

On July 25, the Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church temporarily removed Metropolitan Hilarion of Budapest and Hungary (in the world – Gregory Alfeyev) from the administration of the Budapest-Hungarian Diocese.

Earlier, former cell attendant Georgy Suzuki (according to his passport, George) accused Metropolitan Hilarion of harassment. In response, the priest stated that this was slander, and he was ready to prove his innocence in court. According to him, in fact, he became a victim of extortion.

The Metropolitan said that he met Suzuki through correspondence, and soon the young man asked to be his assistant and came to him in Budapest.

Related materials:

Ilarion accused Suzuki’s mother of extortion

In the fall of 2023, according to Ilarion, Georgiy’s mother, Veronica Suzuki, came to Budapest for almost two months. She asked for her expenses to be covered and also began to exert influence on her son, who became “as if zombified, spoke in her phrases”, stopped fulfilling his duties, and began to get along poorly with other assistants.

If he wasn’t physically with her, he was almost constantly communicating with her through an earphone. Finally, she left and he stayed. From then on, he never took the earphone out of his ear. It seemed as if she was guiding him step by step. Hilarion Metropolitan of Budapest and Hungary

According to him, Suzuki began secretly recording and filming him with a hidden camera, and in January 2024, he left, as Veronica stated, for Tokyo for “long-term physical and emotional rehabilitation.” At the same time, she demanded 384 thousand euros from Hilarion, threatening to make public “a large archive of materials” about the priest’s personal life.

Hilarion believes that “Veronica” introduced her son to him in order to live at the metropolitan’s expense. But when the plan didn’t work, she decided to “”cut” a large sum of money from me by criminal means.”

Related materials:

Suzuki put on international wanted list

In addition, Ilarion discovered that valuables were missing from his safe. CCTV cameras showed that it was Georgy. He was put on the international wanted list. At the same time, Suzuki does not deny that he “took” expensive watches and money from the Metropolitan’s house for a total of 30 thousand euros.

It also emerged during the investigation that the cell attendant had a fake Russian driver’s license and was registered on gay dating sites. (international LGBT public movement recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation) and visited websites with child pornography.