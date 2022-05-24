The teams of Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense, in cooperation with partners, announced the completion of the removal of traces of the gas cylinder explosion from the site of the accident and the gradual return of residents to their residential units after the competent authorities ensured the safety of the buildings.

They expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased and their wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured. They also called on the public to obtain information about the accident from official sources.

On her part, she praised the cooperation of community members, stressing the need to adhere to safety requirements, prevent the risks of using gas cylinders, perform periodic maintenance and ensure the safety of installations, wishing safety for all.