The rescue operation of 62 bodies in Vinhedo (SP) ended early Saturday evening (10)

The São Paulo Fire Department reported early Saturday evening (Aug 10, 2024) that the agency has completed the operation to rescue the bodies of victims of the Voepass plane crash. Authorities removed the bodies of 62 people from the accident site in Vinhedo (SP). At least 50 bodies have already been transferred to the IML (Legal Medical Institute) in São Paulo. The plane crash on Friday (Aug 9) killed all 58 passengers and 4 crew members.