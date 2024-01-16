The medical team at Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi succeeded in removing a tumor in the pituitary gland with a complex surgery for a fifty-year-old female citizen, as the tumor caused a severe loss of vision in her. She was operated on through the nostril to completely remove the tumor by the multidisciplinary team, which is considered an innovative procedure. In the field of pituitary gland surgeries.

In detail, the 53-year-old patient suffered for more than six months from headaches and deteriorating vision, which made her go to the doctor for advice in a hospital, who diagnosed her with a tumor in the pituitary gland. The majority of these tumors are considered a non-cancerous type that affects the base of the brain and may lead to Various health problems, including poor eyesight.

The patient said: “After I felt pain and lack of vision, a CT scan revealed a tumor measuring 4 cm in size, and the doctor recommended immediate surgical intervention via a neurosurgeon, so I decided to have the surgery at Burjeel Medical City.”

The consultant neurosurgeon at Burjeel Medical City, Dr. Muhammad Al-Zoghbi, explained that the tumor is pressing on the optic nerve, which leads to vision disturbances, and surgery is considered the ideal solution, pointing out that the patient was suffering, in addition to poor vision, from a deficiency in the function of the pituitary gland, which is A medical condition characterized by hormonal imbalances caused by hypopituitarism.

Dr. Al-Zoghbi then decided to perform a minimally invasive surgery through the nostril, as the endoscopic approach offers many advantages, including improved vision, panoramic vision, reduced incidence of nasal side effects, eliminating the need for a nasal speculum, and no nasal stuffing after the procedure. Surgery, pointing out that minimally invasive surgery spares the patient any potential risks and complications, such as bleeding. It also reduces the feeling of pain and the recovery period is shorter.

After that, the medical team made a plan for the surgical operation, which lasted three hours and was complicated, as the tumor was fixed and not soft enough to be absorbed by suction, which required a careful dissection by the doctors to ensure it was completely removed, while an MRI was performed for the patient to verify the removal. Tumor for sure.

After the surgery, the patient's vision improved significantly, as the pressure caused by the tumor on the optic nerve was relieved, and it is expected that restoring the normal function of the pituitary gland will alleviate the patient's hormonal imbalances, which will enhance her overall quality of life.

For her part, the patient said: “During my time in intensive care, I felt a little tired, but my joy when I woke up from anesthesia was beyond words. Before the surgery, my vision was weak and unclear, but after the operation I was able to see clearly and accurately,” indicating that she will continue to work. Undergo serial hormonal and visual examinations to confirm recovery, in addition to serial MRI follow-ups over the coming months.