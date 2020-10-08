Instead of fighting sexualised violence at war, Tokyo is taking action against a statue that addresses this violence. And Berlin’s district office also buckles.

Apparently the government in Tokyo is now deciding how sexualised violence against women can be discussed in Berlin. Best not at all. This impression must arise when, under pressure from Japan, the responsible Central District Office orders the removal of a woman statue that commemorates the fate of Korean forced prostitutes in the Japanese army during World War II. An accompanying board serves as a pretext for the order, which is not balanced enough for the office and – so it can be speculated – is not diplomatically softened enough for the foreign ministry, which is pressuring behind the scenes. It may be debatable whether the accompanying table was cleverly worded or should be expanded. But when the whole statue is supposed to disappear without replacement, the hypocrisy becomes clear.

A monument rarely addresses the everyday sexualised violence and commemorates the victims. Such a statue can encourage discussion and change public awareness. The responsible district office even deserves credit if it also wants to have the violence of German soldiers against women an issue.

But why does the office not provide a corresponding memorial or at least seek discussion with the initiators of the woman statue in the Moabit district? Instead, the statue is condemned and its initiators are accused of dishonesty, which is apparently intended to conceal the great political pressure and their own mistakes.

And Japan’s government, which always claims that the “comfort women” chapter has long been closed, has already apologized several times? Then Tokyo could calmly show that it has learned its lessons. Instead, Japan’s government is opinionated time and time again that its apologies are not sincere, but only tactical. Because instead of fighting sexualised war violence, Tokyo is taking action against a statue that addresses this violence. Berlin and Tokyo show in their own way how necessary such a statue is.