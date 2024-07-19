The surgical team at Burjeel Speciality Hospital in Sharjah successfully treated a 63-year-old patient who had been suffering from a massive retroperitoneal tumor weighing 16 kg for eight years. He had been suffering from abdominal swelling and the tumor had severely affected his daily life, making it difficult for him to walk, sit, and even lie down in bed.

Although he had known about the diagnosis for years, he was afraid to undergo surgery, and decided to act when the symptoms of the tumor began to worsen significantly over the past months.

The patient’s symptoms included disturbed sleep patterns, swelling in the feet and ankles extending to the knee, and back pain that limited his daily activities.

Abdominal imaging revealed a large, heterogeneous mass containing solid, calcified fatty components that displaced the loops of intestine upwards, compressed the aorta and inferior vena cava, and led to the lateral displacement of the urinary bladder.

Given the size of the tumor and associated symptoms, a multidisciplinary tumor board, including oncologists, surgeons, radiologists, and nuclear medicine specialists, recommended surgical intervention.

The patient underwent a complex laparotomy to resect the retroperitoneal tumor, after bilateral ureteral catheterization.

“The size of the tumor required careful planning and execution. The mass was compressing major vessels, including the aorta, and had multiple sources of blood supply, which we managed carefully,” said Dr. Muhammad Bashir Uddin Anamdar.

“I remember going to bed with a big belly and waking up with a flat belly, having lost nearly 20 kilograms,” the patient said after the surgery.

