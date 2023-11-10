Remote work | Today is an official telecommuting day – lunch food is consumed less on Fridays and Mondays and there is space in the subway

Vmother comes to mind on the last morning of the work week: Friday has become a national remote work day. When you jump on the bus whizzing down Mannerheimintie, there is almost always room to sit. The bus doesn’t rush in traffic, and the trip to the center seems to take half as much time as, say, on Wednesdays. The observation is confirmed in the workplace lunch canteen during rush hour: there is room at the tables.

There are many things left to hand from the pandemic, but remote work is perhaps the most important of them. The topic has been clarified a lot in the last couple of years.

It is known, for example, that working days done at home are particularly popular among 30-54-year-olds (Tyleämäggallup of Finnish entrepreneurs) and that many work remotely when sick (SD Worx survey). If remote work is possible, it is done on average three days a week (Report of the Finnish Confederation of Business and Industry). The researched concern that a person applies for remote work has also been brought up, the more demanding the job is (Investigation by the Institute of Occupational Health).

But is the observation from remote friday true?

The monthly supplement asked the Helsinki Region Transport (HSL), Fintraffic responsible for road traffic control, Sodexo, which runs numerous lunch restaurants, and telecom operator Telia. These mainly study August and September numbers.

Were there people having lunch, cars and people taking the subway? How did cell phones move?

Lunch restaurants have two quiet days. They are Monday and especially Friday, says Sodexo’s brand and communications director Mira Perander. Sodexo has dozens of restaurants across Finland, but the number of diners was examined in Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa. The result: on Fridays, there are 17 percent fewer people visiting for lunch than the average.

The number of passengers in the Helsinki metro was the least on Mondays, and in September, Friday took second place on the list of quiet days.

HSL’s communications manager Johannes Laitila points out that they do not distinguish which part is business trips. Big events like the Flow festival may have made Friday busier. In any case, Monday is quieter than other days. The second is Friday.

Finntraffic has six measurement points. Hanasaari, Kaivoksela, Jakomäki, Itäsalmi, Tuomarinkartano and Friisinmäki are the main roads in the direction of Helsinki. The least incoming car traffic was on Mondays.

Telia’s Crowd Insights telecommuting statistic analyzes telecommuting based on anonymized data from mobile phone stores. According to it, the most popular remote days are Monday and Friday. Business Director of Telia’s artificial intelligence and data solutions Tapio Alvä however, points out that the recent data also shows that more and more people have returned to nearby jobs, especially in the direction of Keilaniemi.

This one based on a simple lunchtime subway mobile phone survey, the status of remote Friday is not clear. Another day must be added next to it: national remote Monday.

And of course this topic has also been studied around the world. In Britain, Friday is the most popular remote day. The same is true in other parts of Europe. In SD Worx’s extensive survey on working life, for every third respondent, Friday was the best remote day, followed by Monday and Wednesday.

Then again: we are ineffective on Fridays.

A study was published in the recent scientific publication Plos One, which examined the computer use of information workers over a two-year period. They measured mouse movements, clicks, typos and the number of words typed.

On Fridays, the results dropped. The number of words written was the lowest and the most typos were made.