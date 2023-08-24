Remote work | “Others are wanted to be brought to the office” – This is how remote working practices rub off on Finnish workplaces

Telework practices cause a lot of trouble in some Finnish workplaces, according to a survey conducted by HS readers. The professor of information management recommends that, for the sake of a fair experience, companies should create general rules of the game for remote work.

“Very many tasks could be done remotely just as well, but still, for example, customer service and other lower-level roles want to be forced to work closely without a sufficiently valid and reasonable justification, while experts (me) can work remotely and however we want.”

This is how a 33-year-old man from Vantaa describes his experiences regarding remote work. HS asked if companies’ remote working instructions cause conflicts in workplaces. And does everyone in the workplace feel that they have an equal opportunity to do remote work?

There were hundreds of answers. It is clear from them that remote working practices are seen as a very big problem in some places. In some workplaces, remote work practices have not caused any kind of upheaval.

For example, the man from Vantaa quoted at the beginning of the story says that he previously changed jobs because of disagreements related to remote work.

“The possibility of working remotely depends on the manager and his policies, there are very different views between the teams. Some teams work very freely remotely, and the principle is freedom as long as the job gets done, and responsibility is emphasized, while other teams want to be strictly confined to the office. It’s completely incomprehensible.”

He is not the only one who answered the survey, who says that he changed his job because of remote work practices or office pressure.

Also a 47-year-old woman living in the capital region feels that some people have more freedom than others when it comes to remote work. A woman working as an expert tells HS over the phone that the atmosphere at her workplace is as if superiors do not trust their subordinates who perform the work.

“In general, there are similar opportunities within the team, but there can be big differences between teams and departments,” he says.

The woman in question works in a large Finnish listed company.

Remote work practices have been a topic of conversation in several countries since early autumn. It is illustrative of the change in the mental landscape after the corona pandemic that, for example, the video meeting application Zoom has already sent its employees back to the office. Thanks to the corona virus, the company grew very strongly.

One of the most active companies pushing for office space is the large American bank Goldman Sachs. It wants to have its employees in the office for five days a week.

Remote work is also a hot topic in Finnish workplaces. Every Fifth large Finnish company recently reported in the OP group’s survey that some employees do not fully comply with the close work rules set for employees.

According to the survey, almost half of large companies have set mandatory close work days for their employees.

On Thursday, HR managers of large Finnish companies told HS that remote working practices are a topic of discussion in workplaces and the topic comes up, for example, in job interviews of new employees.

The answers show that there are differences in remote work practices in office work as well.

Information management the professor Kirsimarja Blomqvist it is good to have general principles about remote work, because it is perceived as fair.

“However, we also need unit- or team-specific agreements on how to operate. Even if everyone is a doctor or a tax official, the job description and job content can still be different,” says Blomqvist, who works at LUT University.

“It is difficult to agree that everyone should be at the workplace for, for example, two days, because it may be that if the colleagues and the team are not there, it will be of no use.”

For remote work the associated feeling of fairness is also repeated in the answers to the survey.

A 41-year-old woman working in Helsinki says that the possibility of remote work “apparently depends on one’s predecessor”. According to him, the situation is not fair.

“According to the instructions, we are allowed to work remotely one day a week. Except some are completely remote. Due to a long work trip, I was only allowed to visit the office once a week. However, it is not talked about in the workplace, and I feel that my situation causes envy in others. Apparently, you have to dare to ask for justice, and those who don’t dare feel bad – completely understandable. The office is also cramped and noisy, so at least I can work better at home. Many others have also complained about the noise of the open office.”

“Absolutely not! [ole tasavertainen mahdollisuus etätyöskentelyyn]. Many office workers work from home, even with short notice. There can never be a Danube side. So with their commutes, their working hours are a couple of hours longer than people in offices. Very unfair. Likewise, when your supervisor is remote and the employees are (literally) working hard at the factory”, writes a 52-year-old woman from Espoo.

About the answers it also turns out that it can be very difficult to get at least some Finns to return to the office.

“I would no longer agree to a job where I have to go to the office x number of times a week. No one can justify a reason to go there at all. If there is no reason why you have to go, then remote work is just as good a form of working. Isn’t the point just to do the assigned work?” asks a 41-year-old from Joensuu.

A man from Helsinki, 43, who works in the IT field, also writes that he will “never go back to the office”. According to him, there are no conflicts related to remote work at his workplace. According to him, whether everyone has an equal opportunity to work remotely depends “completely on the role”. Some have a location-related role.

“Everyone does what suits them – the main thing is that the work gets done. The quality of the work is monitored with meters, and if it seems that the work at home is not progressing, then it is addressed. The majority do more and more efficiently from home. The time of large offices is finally over, at least in the IT sector.”

Professor According to Blomqvist, management plays a central role in the success of hybrid work.

In his opinion, in the long term, Finnish employers should provide opportunities for remote working. However, the important thing is that the work goes smoothly, results are produced and things do not fall to others from afar..

“Hybrid work works best when there is good management, with, for example, clear job descriptions and clear goals by which people are measured.”