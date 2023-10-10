Remote work | FT: The United States and London have a record number of vacant office spaces

There are many empty offices in big cities. Part of the background is at least remote work, which is still done a lot.

Office premises demand is still modest in many places in big cities. Many employees continue to work remotely, even though several companies have tried to attract their staff back to the workplace after the coronavirus pandemic.

For example, there are empty office spaces in large US cities and London for even more than twenty years, says The Financial Times (FT).

According to preliminary data from Costar, a research company focused on commercial real estate, the number of empty offices has risen to a record high in New York, San Francisco and London. In addition, investments in office space decreased sharply in the third quarter of the current year compared to the same period last year.

For example In San Francisco, 20 percent of office space was vacant in the third quarter of the year, compared to 6.3 percent at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The last time there were as many empty premises was 20 years ago.

Companies invested in office space in the third quarter of the year for about 454 million pounds, or about 525 million euros, which is less than a third of the average before the pandemic.

“Places like San Francisco have been hit particularly hard given the number of hybrid working and technology workers there,” says Costar’s UK analytics director Mark Stansfield for FT.

According to analysts, employees in the technology sector work remotely more than other office workers, FT reports.

in London the vacancy rate of office premises was nine percent in the third quarter. The reading is the highest since 2003, when the research company Costar started collecting data on the use of office spaces.

Investment in office properties, on the other hand, recovered slightly in London. Investments were made for about two billion pounds, or about 2.3 billion euros. However, investments are far from the level before the coronavirus pandemic and are more than a fifth lower than at the same time last year.

Director of the London office of real estate agent Savills of Jonathan Gardiner according to many large companies are still trying to figure out their own space needs, when working methods change from remote work during the corona to hybrid work and the obligation to work in an office is increased. Because of that, companies also refrain from real estate transactions.

The offices in New York have also been quite empty in the third quarter of the year. According to Costar’s statistics, the office vacancy rate was 13.4 percent, which is close to the highest level in two decades. Investments in offices decreased by 60 percent compared to the previous quarter.

Office premises however, leasing has picked up in the third quarter, FT says.

For example, rental activity in Britain increased by 19 percent and in the United States by 13 percent, although rental activity decreased in San Francisco.